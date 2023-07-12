This site is intended for healthcare professionals
Wide Regional Variation in Diagnosis of Long COVID

Jake Remaly

DISCLOSURES | December 08, 2023

TOPLINE: 

In the year after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, about 5% of patients receive a diagnosis of post–COVID-19 condition (PCC), according to data from the Veterans Affairs health system. But the rate varies substantially by region, ranging from less than 4% in one area to more than 24% in another.

METHODOLOGY: 

  • Researchers analyzed data from 388,980 patients who had a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 between October 1, 2021, when the ICD-10 code for PCC was introduced, and January 31, 2023.
  • Patients had an average age of 61 years; 87.3% were men. 

TAKEAWAY:

  • In the Sunshine Healthcare Network in Florida, the 12-month incidence of U09.9 documentation was 3.39%, whereas in the VA Heart of Texas Healthcare Network it was 24.9%.
  • The diagnostic code for PCC was documented more often in regions with dedicated PCC clinics, the researchers found.
  • Common symptoms in patients with PCC included shortness of breath (37.1%), fatigue or exhaustion (22.3%), cough (18%), reduced cognitive function or brain fog (6.3%), and change in smell or taste (5.7%).

IN PRACTICE: 

"Accurate and consistent documentation of U09.9 is needed to maximize its utility in tracking," the researchers write.

SOURCE: 

Pandora L. Wander, MD, MS, with Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System in Seattle, is the study's corresponding author. The study was published online on December 8 in JAMA Network Open.

LIMITATIONS: 

The findings may not be generalizable outside of the VA health system.

DISCLOSURES: 

The study was supported by grants from the VA Health Services Research and Development Service. 

Lead image: iStock/Getty Images
