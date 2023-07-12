TOPLINE:

A 12-week low-fat vegan diet with soybeans led to significant changes in the gut microbiome that correlated with significant reductions in vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

METHODOLOGY:

For this exploratory analysis, postmenopausal women with two or more moderate to severe hot flashes daily were randomly assigned in two successive cohorts to consume a low-fat vegan diet with cooked soybeans or their usual diet.

Over a 12-week period, frequency and severity of hot flashes were recorded on a mobile application.

Researchers used deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing to analyze the gut microbiome at baseline and 12 weeks in a subset of 11 women in the dietary intervention group.

TAKEAWAY:

In the subset receiving microbiome analysis, total hot flashes decreased by 95%, moderate to severe hot flashes decreased by 96%, and severe hot flashes disappeared during the dietary intervention.

The relative abundance of Porphyromonas and Prevotella corporis decreased in participants on the diet intervention, and this correlated with a reduction in severe daytime hot flashes.

The relative abundance of Clostridium asparagiforme also decreased in participants on the low-fat vegan diet, and this change correlated with a reduction in total severe and severe nighttime hot flashes.

However, after correction for multiple comparisons, these associations were no longer significant.

IN PRACTICE:

"The targeted and untargeted gut microbiome analysis was robust and revealed important changes in the gut microbiome composition in response to a low-fat vegan diet and large correlations with symptomatic changes," the authors write. "Larger randomized clinical trials are needed to further investigate these findings."

SOURCE:

The study, with first author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, in Washington, DC, was published online November 8 in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

LIMITATIONS:

The gut microbiome analysis was only performed in a small subset of women on the diet intervention, with no control group. Although strong associations were noted between several gut bacteria and changes in hot flash frequency, and nominally statistically significant relative abundance changes were observed, robust statistical significance cannot be concluded for any of the reported gut microbiome assessments when the modestly large number of total comparisons is taken into account.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. The authors report no conflicts of interest.