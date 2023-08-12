This site is intended for healthcare professionals
Two Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Upgrade

Miriam E. Tucker

DISCLOSURES | December 08, 2023

Two manufacturers of automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, Tandem Diabetes Care and Beta Bionics, have updated their products to integrate with the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device. 

Sometimes called "artificial pancreas" or "closed-loop" systems, AIDs comprise an insulin pump and a CGM connected via software algorithms to automate insulin delivery for people with diabetes. 

The new upgrades give patients using the Tandem t:slim X2 and Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas systems access to the latest Dexcom technology, which offers advances over the G6 including a smaller size, shorter warmup period (30 minutes vs 2 hours), and a 12-hour "grace period" before shut-off. 

Both systems are currently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for use by people aged 6 years and older with type 1 diabetes

Tandem announced this week that it will email instructions to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the United States to offer them the option of adding the G7 free of charge via a remote software update. Beta Bionics will also issue a free firmware update to G7 beginning December 18, the company announced. 

"We are hard at work to complete our integration with Dexcom's G7 sensor, and we are excited to announce we are planning a limited market release of Omnipod 5 plus G7 in early 2024," a spokesperson for Insulet, the Omnipod 5 manufacturer, said.

Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in the Washington Post, NPR's Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

