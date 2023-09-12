This site is intended for healthcare professionals
English Edition
language edition
Saturday, December 9, 2023
FOR YOU
NEWS & PERSPECTIVE
DRUGS & DISEASES
CME & EDUCATION
ACADEMY
Video
Decision Point
Specialty:
TODAY ON MEDSCAPE
Edition:
ENGLISH language edition

This Test May Guide AML Therapy for Black Pediatric Patients

Randy Dotinga

December 09, 2023

SAN DIEGO — A polygenic score can link outcomes in Black pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) to genetic traits that arise more frequently in this population, new data reveal. 

The score, dubbed ACS10 and initially highlighted in a 2022 report, predicts how well patients will respond to cytarabine based on their genetic make-up, and has the potential to personalize treatment for Black pediatric patients, a group that often has worse outcomes than White patients.

In the current study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) , Black patients with low ACS10 scores had significantly worse outcomes compared with those with high scores when initially treated with low-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide

The difference in outcomes disappeared, however, for patients who received high-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide or clofarabine and cytarabine. 

The genetic traits revealed by the test likely help explain why Black patients with AML typically fare worse on certain regimens, Cynthia E. Dunbar, MD, chief of the Translational Stem Cell Biology Branch at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, commented in an ASH press preview briefing.

This study also suggests that clinicians should perform testing for genetic variants and biomarkers that impact outcomes "instead of assuming that a certain dose should be given simply based on perceived or reported race or ethnicity," said Dunbar, also secretary of ASH. 

The ACS10 test, derived from a combination of 10 single nucleotide polymorphisms, is not yet available, but one could be developed to help guide treatment decisions for clinicians, especially those in developing countries where AML treatment can be very expensive, said study lead author Jatinder Lamba, PhD, MSc, of the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, Gainesville, at an ASH press briefing on Thursday. 

Prior research shows that Black pediatric patients with AML often have worse outcomes than White patients. A recent study , for instance, found Black patients with AML, especially those aged 18 to 29 years, had a higher early death rate compared with White patients (16% vs 3%) and significantly lower 5-year overall survival rates (22% vs 51%). The authors of this study suggested that genetic differences between young Black and White patients could help explain the disparity. 

In the new analysis, Lamba and colleagues explored how outcomes by race and cytarabine pharmacogenomics varied in pediatric patients with AML. 

The study included 86 Black patients and 359 White patients with newly diagnosed AML treated on two multi-institutional clinical trials. The patients received one of three initial treatments that included cytarabine: high-dose or low-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide, or clofarabine and cytarabine. 

Most Black patients in the analysis (73%) had low ACS10 scores compared with 30% of White patients.

Unlike other recent reports, this study found that Black and White patients had similar complete remission rates following two courses of induction therapy (92.6% vs 95%) as well as similar rates of minimal residual disease negativity after one course (55.8% vs 55.4%). 

Event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival rates were also similar, with 5-year EFS estimates at 58.3% for Black patients and 58.2% for White patients and overall survival rates at 63.8% vs 69.4%, respectively (P = .24). 

However, when separating outcomes by ACS10 scores, Black patients with low scores had significantly worse EFS following low-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide compared with those with high ACS10 scores. And when these patients received high-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide or clofarabine and cytarabine induction therapy instead, the differences went away. 

Overall, Black patients demonstrated significantly better EFS following treatment with clofarabine and cytarabine compared with the low-dose cytarabine triple therapy (hazard ratio, 0.17; = .01). After adjusting for cofounders, clofarabine and cytarabine induction was the best treatment for Black patients with low ACS10 scores (HR for EFS, 0.2).

"Our results suggest that pharmacogenomics differences between Black and White patients should be considered when tailoring induction regimens to improve outcomes of Black patients and bridge the racial disparity gap in AML treatment," the researchers concluded.

In developing countries, especially in Africa, starting patients on high-dose cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide can lead to better results "without increasing much of the economic burden" since this treatment is the cheapest, Lamba said. "At the same time, if the patients have high ACS10 score, you can reduce their economic burden by giving them standard dose" cytarabine, daunorubicin, and etoposide and achieve similar results.

No study funding was reported. Lamba reported no relevant financial relationships, and three other authors reported various disclosures. Disclosures for Dunbar were unavailable. 

Randy Dotinga is a freelance medical writer and board member of the Association of Health Care Journalists. 

Credit
Lead image: Medscape
Medscape Medical News © 2023 WebMD, LLC

Send comments and news tips to news@medscape.net.

Cite this: This Test May Guide AML Therapy for Black Pediatric Patients - Medscape - December 09, 2023.
TOP PICKS FOR YOU
Recommendations

Comments

3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

Find Us On

About

About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

Membership

Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research

App

Medscape

WebMD Network

Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK

Editions

English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.