This site is intended for healthcare professionals
English Edition
language edition
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
FOR YOU
NEWS & PERSPECTIVE
DRUGS & DISEASES
CME & EDUCATION
ACADEMY
Video
Decision Point
Specialty:
TODAY ON MEDSCAPE
Edition:
ENGLISH language edition

Sleep Health Shows Mixed Association With Cardiometabolic Disease Risk

Heidi Splete

DISCLOSURES | December 06, 2023

TOPLINE:

Cardiometabolic disease (CMD) biomarkers were inconsistently associated with sleep health and not influenced by ethnicity in a diverse population.

METHODOLOGY:

  • The researchers analyzed data from 570 individuals in the Community of Mine study on self-reported sleep quality and accelerometer-measured sleep duration and efficiency; the mean age was 59 years, 56% were female, and 43% were Hispanic participants.
  • Associations between sleep and CMD biomarkers (insulin resistance, systolic blood pressure, and low-density lipoprotein [LDL] cholesterol) were measured using multivariate and quantile regression models.
  • The primary outcome was the association between sleep and CMD biomarkers, with additional examination of the potential effect of Hispanic ethnicity on this association.

TAKEAWAY:

  • In a multivariate analysis, longer sleep was significantly associated with LDL cholesterol in an adjusted model (estimate = 0.06), and poor sleep efficiency was associated with increased insulin resistance in an adjusted quantile model at the 90th percentile (estimate = 0.20).
  • Sleep quality based on self-reports showed no association with CMD outcomes.
  • Hispanic participants were more likely to have poor sleep efficiency than non-Hispanic participants (35.4% vs 26.5%; P = .01) and were significantly more likely to report poor sleep quality (13.0% vs 6.8%; P = .02).
  • Although previous research has shown an increased risk for poor sleep and worse CMD outcomes in Hispanic populations, the current study showed no effect of Hispanic ethnicity on the study outcome.

IN PRACTICE:

"Though no significant effect modification was detected based on Hispanic ethnicity, future studies should continue to investigate racial/ethnic disparities in sleep health and CMD, as these populations are disproportionately affected by inadequate sleep and negative CMD health outcomes," the researchers wrote.

SOURCE:

The lead author on the study was Steven Zamora, MPH, of Scripps Institute of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego. The study was published online in Sleep Advances on November 28, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

The cross-sectional study design, relatively small sample size, and potential confounding variables including the use of blood pressure medications and statins were limiting factors.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by the National Cancer Institute. The researchers had no financial conflicts to disclose.

Credit
Lead image: F01photo | Dreamstime.com
Medscape Medical News © 2023 WebMD, LLC

<p>Send comments and news tips to <a href=mailto:news@medscape.net">news@medscape.net</a>.</p&gt; "

Cite this: Sleep Health Shows Mixed Association With Cardiometabolic Disease Risk - Medscape - December 06, 2023.
TOP PICKS FOR YOU
Recommendations

Comments

3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

Find Us On

About

About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

Membership

Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research

App

Medscape

WebMD Network

Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK

Editions

English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.