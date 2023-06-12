TOPLINE:

In contrast to previous observational studies, a randomized trial showed no advantage to prone positioning over supine positioning in weaning patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

METHODOLOGY:

The researchers randomized 170 adults with severe ARDS who underwent venovenous ECMO; the median age of patients was 51 years, 35% were women, and the most common cause of ARDS was COVID-19 pneumonia (94%).

The primary outcome was successful ECMO weaning within 60 days, defined as survival without ECMO or a lung transplant for 30 days after discontinuing ECMO.

Failure to wean from ECMO was defined as the need for a second ECMO run, a lung transplant, or death within 30 days of ECMO discontinuation.

TAKEAWAY:

At 60 days, 44% of patients in each group achieved successful ECMO weaning; rates of ECMO weaning failure and death were similar between the groups.

Secondary outcomes including death at 90 days, duration of ECMO and mechanical ventilation, and ICU and hospital lengths of stay were similar between prone and supine groups.

Cardiac arrest rates were significantly higher in the supine ECMO group than in the prone group (13.1% vs 3.5%; P = .05); bleeding events that led to packed red blood cell transfusion and hemorrhagic stroke were similar in supine and prone groups (38.1% vs 27.9% and 1.2% vs 2.3%, respectively).

No significant differences in treatment effects emerged in subgroup analyses by body mass index, respiratory system compliance at randomization, or treatment at a high ECMO volume center.

IN PRACTICE:

"The neutral result also raises the prospect that the etiology or severity of ARDS and subsequent biology may exhibit differential responses to prone positioning," the researchers wrote.

SOURCE:

The lead author on the study was Matthieu Schmidt, MD, of the Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière,Paris, France. The study was published online in JAMA on December 1, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

The small sample size and inclusion only of patients at a single, experienced center may limit generalizability of the results, and the unblinded study design may have introduced bias.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by a grant from the French Ministry of Health. Dr Schmidt disclosed lecture fees from Getinge, Dräger, Baxter, and Fresenius Medical Care.