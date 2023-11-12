This site is intended for healthcare professionals
English Edition
language edition
Monday, December 11, 2023
FOR YOU
NEWS & PERSPECTIVE
DRUGS & DISEASES
CME & EDUCATION
ACADEMY
Video
Decision Point
Specialty:
TODAY ON MEDSCAPE
Edition:
ENGLISH language edition

Novel Measure Predicts Depression Risk in Patients With Obesity

Megan Brooks

DISCLOSURES | December 11, 2023

TOPLINE:

A higher weight-adjusted waist index (WWI) — a relatively new obesity measure that considers weight and reflects weight-independent central obesity — is associated with a higher likelihood of depression, an analysis of more than 34,000 US adults finds. 

METHODOLOGY:

  • Researchers used multivariable logistic regression analysis to explore the relationship between WWI and depression. 
  • They analyzed data on 34,528 adults (mean age, 47 years; 50% female; 68% non-Hispanic White) who participated in the 2005-2018 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).
  • WWI was calculated by dividing waist circumference by the square root of body weight. Depression was assessed using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9.

TAKEAWAY: 

  • The prevalence of depression was 7.6% among the total cohort.
  • A higher WWI was associated with a 21% higher likelihood of depression after adjustment for covariates (odds ratio [OR], 1.21; 95% CI, 1.13-1.29).
  • Adults in the highest vs lowest WWI quartile had a 51% higher likelihood of depression (OR, 1.51; 95% CI, 1.29-1.76). 
  • The positive relationship between WWI and depression persisted across subgroups, including age, gender, race, hypertension, and diabetes status.

IN PRACTICE:

"These findings suggest that WWI may serve as a predictor for depression incidence, and managing obesity assessed by WWI could potentially predict the risk of developing depression," the authors write.

SOURCE:

The study, with first author Meng Li, MD, Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, was published online November 23, 2023, in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

LIMITATIONS:

The cross-sectional design limits the ability to determine causality. Depression was self-reported. 

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by grants from National Natural Science Foundation of China and Shandong Province Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Program. The authors declared no conflicts of interest.

Credit
Lead image: Medscape
Medscape Medical News © 2023 WebMD, LLC

Send comments and news tips to news@medscape.net.

Cite this: Novel Measure Predicts Depression Risk in Patients With Obesity - Medscape - December 11, 2023.
TOP PICKS FOR YOU
Recommendations

Comments

3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

Find Us On

About

About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

Membership

Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research

App

Medscape

WebMD Network

Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK

Editions

English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.