Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Meet the Newest Acronym in Primary Care: CKM

Lorraine L Janeczko

December 05, 2023

Primary care clinicians play a central role in maintaining the cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) health of patients, according to a new advisory from the American Heart Association.

The advisory, published recently in Circulation, introduces the concept of CKM health and reevaluates the relationships between obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

"This approach not only raises awareness, it also empowers PCPs to diagnose and treat these conditions more holistically," Salim Hayek, MD, associate professor of cardiovascular disease and internal medicine, and medical director of the Frankel Cardiovascular Center Clinics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, told Medscape Medical News

New CKM Staging, Testing, and Care Strategies

The advisory introduces a new scoring system that ranges from stage 0 (patients with no risk factors for CKM) through stage 4 (patients with clinical CVD in CKM syndrome). Each stage requires specific management strategies and may include screening starting at age 30 years for diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure.

"Stage 0 CKM is usually found in young people, and CKM risk factors and scores typically increase as people age," said Sean M. Drake, MD, a primary care physician at Henry Ford Health in Sterling Heights, Michigan. 

Drake advised PCPs to encourage patients who are at stage 0 to maintain ideal cardiovascular health and to monitor those at risk of progressing through the stages.

While PCPs already perform many of the tests the advisory recommends, the conditions overlap and an abnormality in one system should prompt more testing for other conditions. Additional tests, such as urine albumin-creatinine ratio, and more frequent glomerular filtration rate and lipid profile are advised, according to Drake.

"There also appears to be a role for additional cardiac testing, including echocardiograms and coronary CT scans, and for liver fibrosis screening," Drake said. "Medications such as SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and ACE inhibitors, beyond current routine use, are emphasized." 

To better characterize body composition and help diagnose metabolic syndrome, the advisory also recommends measuring waist circumference, which is not routine practice, noted Joshua J. Joseph, MD, MPH, an associate professor of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, and a co-author of the advisory. 

Recognizing the interconnected nature of cardiac, kidney, and metabolic diseases encourages a shift in mindset for clinicians, according to Neha Pagidipati, MD, MPH, a cardiologist at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina.

"We have often been trained to focus on the specific problem in front of us," Pagidipati said. "We need to be hyper-aware that many patients we see are at risk for multiple CKM entities. We need to be proactive about screening for and treating these when appropriate."

The advisory emphasizes the need for CKM coordinators to support teams of clinicians from primary care, cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, nursing, and pharmacy, as well as social workers, care navigators, or community health workers, Joseph said. 

"The advisory repositions the PCP at the forefront of CKM care coordination, marking a departure from the traditional model where subspecialists primarily manage complications," Hayek added.

Changes to Payment

The new recommendations are consistent with current management guidelines for obesity, hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease

"The advisory provides integrated algorithms for cardiovascular prevention and management, with specific therapeutic guidance tied to CKM stages, bringing together the current evidence for best practices from the various guidelines and filling gaps in a unified approach," Joseph said. 

In addition, the advisory draws attention to the care of younger patients, who may be at increased risk for cardiovascular disease due to lifestyle factors, according to Nishant Shah, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Duke. 

"It considers barriers to care that prevent people from optimizing their cardiovascular health," Shah said. 

Although the advisory does not specify proposed payment changes to support the new care model, the move towards value-based care may require billing practices that accommodate integrated care as well as more frequent and more specialized testing, Hayek said. 

"The advisory is an empowering tool for PCPs, underscoring their critical role in healthcare," Hayek said. “It encourages PCPs to advocate for integrated care within their practices and to consider workflow adjustments that enhance the identification and initiation of preventive care for at-risk patients."

Funding information was not provided. 

Joseph reports no relevant financial involvements; several advisory co-authors report financial involvements with pharmaceutical companies. Pagidipati reports relevant financial involvement with pharmaceutical companies. Hayek, Drake, and Shah report no relevant financial involvements. Joseph is an author of the advisory. Pagidipati, Hayek, Drake, and Shah were not involved in the writing of the advisory.

Image Source/Getty Images
Meet the Newest Acronym in Primary Care: CKM - Medscape - December 05, 2023.
