This site is intended for healthcare professionals
English Edition
language edition
Friday, December 8, 2023
FOR YOU
NEWS & PERSPECTIVE
DRUGS & DISEASES
CME & EDUCATION
ACADEMY
Video
Decision Point
Specialty:
TODAY ON MEDSCAPE
Edition:
ENGLISH language edition

FDA Class I Recall for Getinge Cardiohelp Emergency Drive

Megan Brooks

DISCLOSURES | December 08, 2023

Getinge is recalling the Cardiohelp System emergency drive over concern that it can become stuck or hard to turn due to friction being generated in the handle attachment, according to a medical device recall notice posted on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type due to the risk for serious injury or death. To date, there have been no reports of death or injuries associated with this recall.

The Cardiohelp System is a compact cardiopulmonary support system used for a range of indications in intensive care, emergency medicine, cardiology, and cardiac surgery. 

Getinge is recalling the system's emergency drive "due to a possible blocking or impairment of the ability of the emergency drive to be cranked," the recall notice explains. 

"If the emergency drive is needed, a clinician may not be able to turn the handle to drive the pump or may not be able to turn the handle as fast as is needed to adequately support the patient," the notice warns. "If this occurs, the patient will lose adequate hemodynamic support or gas exchange; the results of which could include ischemia, hypoxia, stroke, or death."

The recall includes 41 units distributed between September 14, 2022 and July 27, 2023, with model numbers 701048002 or 701076205.

The recalled emergency drives should be returned to Getinge for repair. The company will supply loaner replacements where needed. Getinge has sent an urgent medical device removal notice to all affected customers.

For questions about this recall, contact Getinge Technical Support at (888) 943-8872 (select option 4, 2, 1), Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Adverse events with these or other devices should be reported to the FDA through MedWatch, its adverse event reporting program.

Credit
Lead image: Medscape
Medscape Medical News © 2023 WebMD, LLC

Send comments and news tips to news@medscape.net.

Cite this: FDA Class I Recall for Getinge Cardiohelp Emergency Drive - Medscape - December 08, 2023.
TOP PICKS FOR YOU
Recommendations

Comments

3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

Find Us On

About

About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center

Membership

Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research

App

Medscape

WebMD Network

Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK

Editions

English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.