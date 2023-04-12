FDA Approves Pirtobrutinib for Previously Treated CLL/SLL

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval to pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca; Eli Lilly and Company) for third-line or later treatment in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who previously received a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor.

The agent was initially approved in January 2023 for patients with mantle cell lymphoma who had previously received a BTK inhibitor.

Like the mantle cell approval, the CLL/SLL approval was based on findings from the open-label, single-arm, phase 1/2 BRUIN study that included adults with at least two prior lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor.

The trial included 108 patients with either CLL or SLL. Overall, patients demonstrated an overall response rate of 72%, all of which were partial responses, and median duration of response of 12.2 months.

Before starting pirtobrutinib, 77% of patients with CLL or SLL had discontinued their last BTK inhibitor for refractory or progressive disease.

"Once patients with CLL or SLL have progressed on covalent BTK inhibitor and BCL-2 inhibitor therapies, treatments are limited and outcomes can be poor, making the approval of Jaypirca a meaningful advance and much-needed new treatment option for these patients," William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, said in an Eli Lilly press release.

Treatment during the study included the recommended dose of 200 mg given orally once daily until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Common adverse reactions that occurred in at least 20% of patients included fatigue, bruising, cough, musculoskeletal pain, COVID-19, diarrhea, pneumonia, abdominal pain, dyspnea, hemorrhage, edema, nausea, pyrexia, and headache. Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities occurring in more than 10% of patients included decreased neutrophil counts, anemia, and decreased platelet counts.

Serious infections occurred in 32% of patients, including fatal infections in 10% of patients. The prescribing information for pirtobrutinib includes warnings about infections, hemorrhage, cytopenias, cardiac arrhythmias, and secondary primary malignancies.

