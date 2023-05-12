This site is intended for healthcare professionals
Early Age at First Period Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Marlene Busko

DISCLOSURES | December 05, 2023

TOPLINE: 

Having a first menstrual period (menarche) at age 10 or younger was linked with a greater risk for type 2 diabetes and a greater risk of stroke in women with diabetes, a retrospective study of US women under age 65 found.

METHODOLOGY:

  • Researchers analyzed data from 17,377 women who were aged 20-65 years when they participated in a National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1999 to 2018 and reported their age at first menstruation, which was classified as ≤ 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, or ≥ 15 years of age.
  • In total, 0.2% of the women (1773) had type 2 diabetes; of these, 11.5% (205) had cardiovascular disease (CVD), defined as coronary heart disease [CHD], myocardial infarction, or stroke.
  • Compared with women who had their first menstrual period at age 13 (the mean age in this population), those who had their period at age ≤ 10 had a significantly greater risk of having type 2 diabetes, after adjustment for age, race/ethnicity, education, parity, menopause status, family history of diabetes, smoking status, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and body mass index (odds ratio, 1.32; 95% CI, 1.03-1.69; P trend =.03).
  • Among the women with diabetes, compared with those who had their first menstrual period at age 13, those who had it at age ≤ 10 had a significantly greater risk of having stroke (odds ratio, 2.66; 95% CI, 1.07-6.64; P trend = .02), but not CVD or CHD, after adjustment for these multiple variables.

TAKEAWAY:

  • In a racially and ethnically diverse national sample of US women younger than 65, "extremely early" age at first menstrual period was associated with significantly increased risk for type 2 diabetes; among the women with type 2 diabetes, it was associated with significantly increased risk for stroke but not CVD or CHD, after adjustment for multiple variables.
  • Early age at menarche may be an early indicator of the cardiometabolic disease trajectory in women.

IN PRACTICE:

"Women with early-life exposures such as early age at menarche need to be further examined for diabetes and prevention research and strategies for progression of diabetes complications," the study authors write. 

SOURCE:

The authors, mainly from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, and also from Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, published their findings in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health.

LIMITATIONS:

  • The women who participated in NHANES may not be representative of all women in the United States (selection bias).
  • The study only included women who reported the age when they had their first menstrual period (selection bias).
  • This was a cross-sectional, observational study, so it cannot show causality.
  • The women may have reported the wrong age at which they had their first period (recall bias and social desirability bias).
  • The women may have inaccurately reported CVD and type 2 diabetes (recall bias and social desirability bias).

DISCLOSURES:

The researchers were supported by grants from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health.

Alina Humeniuk | Dreamstime.com
