Can OECD Countries Help Canada Improve Primary Care Access?

A newly published analysis of several wealthy nations offers suggestions about ways Canada could increase reliable access to primary care, such as by stepping up funding and relying on teams to deliver care.

Looking at members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), researchers studied countries where policy and budget choices fostered attachment between primary care clinicians and their patients. As previously estimated, about 6.5 million of Canada's roughly 40 million people don't have a family practice physician or nurse practitioner they see regularly.

Dr Tara Kiran

"We're in a crisis right now where too many people in Canada just don't have access to a family doctor," the study's senior author Tara Kiran, MD, MSc, vice chair of quality and innovation at the University of Toronto's department of family and community medicine, told Medscape Medical News. She added that in the nation's system, the lack of a primary care doctor "leaves people without access to a front door" to medical care.

The analysis was published online December 6 in CMAJ.

Canada's Peers

Canada is among the 38 members of the OECD, which includes many of the world's more affluent nations. The OECD's stated purpose is to help governments improve their citizens' quality of life.

The Canadian government spends less of its total health budget on primary care than the average OECD country (5.3% vs 8.1%). The researchers call on Canada's government to devote a higher proportion of its total health budget to primary care, which would enable needed investments in infrastructure and the workforce.

The researchers drew lessons from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, and Finland. In these countries, more than 95% of the population has a regular primary care clinician.

A key step in improving attachment between primary care physicians and their patients is simply making this a priority within health systems, said Kiran, who is a family physician and scientist at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. "They set a goal of guaranteeing access to primary care for everybody. We haven't done that here," she said. "If you're really going to shift the system to guarantee access, you do have to redesign the system."

Countries that have high rates of primary care attachment tend to have general practitioners (GPs) working as part of interprofessional teams. These clinicians often have excellent digital tools and information systems, wrote the investigators.

European Examples

They also described approaches and policies that may contribute to the high attachment rates in the four nations studied.

In Finland, residents are automatically registered with the health center closest to where they live. They can change their health center once per year. GPs are salaried and receive paid vacation and a pension. Nurses serve as the first point of contact when a patient calls the health center. The nurses make the first assessment, provide the patient with further instructions, and schedule appointments.

In the Netherlands, patients receive help in selecting a GP whose office is close to their home. Some GPs only accept patients who live in their area. When practices refuse patients because their rosters are full, health insurance companies are responsible for finding patients a clinician. A highly organized network for after-hours GP care provides access to primary care 24 hours per day, thus reducing the workload for individual GPs and the burden on hospital emergency departments.

In Norway, a national program ensures that all residents are automatically assigned to a GP. Residents are free to choose a different clinician twice per year. Patients who choose not to register must notify local authorities. GPs, who are individually contracted by municipalities, are typically self-employed and work in groups, usually with two to six physicians who share auxiliary personnel such as health secretaries and nurses.

The UK has a "strong culture of registering with a GP practice," wrote the authors. For instance, newborns must be registered with a local practice within 6 weeks of birth; otherwise, patients are contacted by health visitors to establish the factors behind lack of registration and to suggest suitable GP practices.

In general, countries with high attachment have GPs working almost exclusively in office-based, generalist practice. In addition, they tend to use some form of capitation, where physicians receive a set payment per patient, usually adjusted for medical complexity.

In contrast, most family physicians in Canada are paid through fee-for-service arrangements. "National professional organizations have been advocating strongly for payment reform that includes blended capitation payments that account for patient complexity," the researchers wrote.

Nearly one third of Canadian family physicians work in a focused practice, including emergency medicine, hospitalist work, sports medicine, and psychotherapy, the authors wrote. While noting that emergency and hospital medicines are "important system functions," the authors also said some types of work, such as exclusive practices for sports medicine and psychotherapy, would likely not be authorized by insurers in other countries.

The authors wrote that professional associations and provincial and territorial governments need to consider how to make office-based, longitudinal practice the career path of choice for family medicine graduates.

Changes Afoot

Commenting on the paper for Medscape, Michael Green, MD, MPH, president of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) and professor of family medicine and public health sciences at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, said that it offered interesting recommendations for addressing the shortage of primary care clinicians. Green was not involved with this research.

Green pointed to a need for a coordinated strategy in Canada to address challenges in primary care. "People who have trained for community-based family medicine are really drowning in paperwork and administrative duty, and so they've been choosing to work in other settings," he said.

Earlier this year, the Canadian federal government announced that it would provide $25 billion to address priority areas, including "access to family health services." This term can serve as an approximation of primary care, CFPC told Medscape.

But there are few guidelines about how provinces and territories can use that funding, so there is a large amount of flexibility in interpretation, said CFPC. The organization is trying to secure a "significant amount of that funding" for areas that family physicians identified as priorities, including reducing the burden of paperwork and investing in more team-based care to share the load.

Efforts at the provincial level to make changes in primary care, some of which were highlighted by the authors of the study, are already underway, said Green. For example, Ontario, the largest of Canada's provinces with about 15 million people, is trying several approaches, including efforts to use team-based care models. Quebec has its family medicine group approach in which GPs work together with other health and social services professionals.

The provinces "are all starting in different places, and they all have their own political realities and climates and local issues. I don't think there's a one-size-fits-all answer," Green said.

Canada would benefit from having a coordinated structure to "keep an eye on the ball for the country" about challenges in providing and maintaining access to primary care, he added. Many family doctors are not accepting new patients.

"In our system, you can't see a specialist unless you've seen a family doctor first," Green said. "So, if you don't have access to primary care, you can't get access to care except for an emergency room in an emergency."

This analysis was supported by funding from the Fidani Chair and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Kiran and co-author Richard Glazier are supported as clinician scientists by the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto and St. Michael's Hospital. Kiran also reported funding from Health Canada and honoraria from the Ontario Medical Association, Ontario College of Family Physicians, Ontario Ministry of Health, Canadian Medical Association, and Canadian College of Family Physicians.

Co-author Erica Barbazza reported funding from Horizon 2020 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions and consulting fees from the World Health Organization. No other competing interests were declared. Green is the co-lead of the INSPIRE-PHC network of primary care researchers in Ontario, in which Kiran is an affiliated researcher.

Kerry Dooley Young is a freelance journalist based in Washington, DC.