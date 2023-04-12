News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, December 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > MSWS 2023

      What's New in Acne Treatment?

      Myles Starr

      December 04, 2023

      NEW YORK — New treatments for acne, including the recent FDA approval of a topical gel that combines an antibiotic, a retinoid, and an antimicrobial agent, and reports on the safe use of lasers in people with darker skin types, were presented at the 26th annual Mount Sinai Winter Symposium – Advances in Medical and Surgical Dermatology.

      Also highlighted were recommendations regarding antibiotic stewardship and consideration of a treatment's beneficial effects beyond 12 weeks.

      "Patients want clear skin and many don't care how they get there. I see patients who have been on minocycline [a broad-spectrum antibiotic] for 2 years; this is really not the best way to treat our patients," said Joshua Zeichner, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, who reviewed the current state of acne treatments at the meeting.

      Patients often do not care about the risk of developing antibiotic resistance, he noted, citing a survey (funded by Almirall and presented at a previous conference), which found that less than 10% of adult patients or caregivers of patients being treated for acne were moderately or extremely worried about antibiotics compared with more than 65% of the clinicians. But despite their concerns, nearly 60% of clinicians surveyed reported prescribing broad-spectrum antibiotics "most" or "all of the time," he said.

      Zeichner said that patients' short-term wishes overriding dermatologists' own concerns can lead to antibiotic resistance, with a negative impact on patients' microbiomes. He encouraged prescribers to incorporate sarecycline and other narrow spectrum antibiotics into their practice as part of antibiotic stewardship. These drugs have less of an impact on the gut microbiome than broad spectrum antibiotics, while targeting the patient's acne.

      Zeichner noted that "acne is more than a 12-week disease," but manufacturers of acne treatments can only market information based on what is in the product labeling, which usually includes 12-week results. Yet, for many acne treatments, "as you continue treating over time, you're seeing much better improvements," he said.

      As an example, he referred to data from an unpublished phase 4 Galderma study. Patients aged 17-35 years with acne and scarring who were treated with trifarotene cream demonstrated about a 52% rate of success in acne clearance as measured by the Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) at 24 weeks, up from 31.4% at 12 weeks, highlighting the need to consider long-term data, which is helpful for patients to know, he said.

      Zeichner noted that many patients and their caregivers are enthusiastic about the idea of treatment that does not involve pharmaceuticals and that these options, while not "silver bullets," are available and advancing.

      These include light-based devices. He referred to a 7-week, open label efficacy and safety study of a photo-pneumatic device with broadband light (Strata Skin Sciences). This device uses thermal heat to target and destroy Cutibacterium acnes and reduce sebum production and has a vacuum feature that removes occlusive material from the pilosebaceous unit, which he said "leads directly to a reduction in acne lesions."

      Of note is the fact that the device' filters out visible wavelength light, which minimizes absorption by melanin in the epidermis that can damage darker skin, making the treatment safe for most skin types. In the study of patients with mild to moderate facial acne, aged 12-40 years, treatment resulted in significant reductions Iin mean inflammatory and noninflammatory lesion counts, and mean IGA score at day 49 compared with baseline.

      Similarly, Zeichner presented a 2022 study demonstrating the use of higher spectrum lasers (a 1726-nm [nanometer] laser) to shrink sebaceous glands and reduce sebum production to treat acne. In addition, lasers that operate at such a high frequency do not cause hyperpigmentation in individuals with darker skin types, he said.

      Zeichner disclosed that he an advisor, consultant, or speaker for AbbVie, Allergan, Arcutis, Beiersdorf, Dermavant, Galderma, Kenvue, L'Oreal, Ortho, Pfizer, Regeneron, UCB, and Sun.

      Myles Starr in a medical journalist based in New York City.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.