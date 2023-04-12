News & Perspective
    No Results

      Monday, December 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Analysis Supports Link Between Psoriasis and Obstructive Sleep Apnea

      Doug Brunk

      December 04, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with psoriasis had a 1.77-fold increased risk of having obstructive sleep apnea, in a study comparing patients with psoriasis with controls.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Prior studies have established a link between psoriasis and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), but some have suggested that confounders may drive the association.

      • Using a case-control design, researchers analyzed data from 156,707 participants in the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research program: 5140 with psoriasis and 151,567 controls.

      • They used Pearson's x 2 test to compare the prevalence of OSA among cases and controls, logistic regression to calculate odds ratios (ORs) in multivariable analysis, and two-sided t-tests to evaluate the significance between continuous variables.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Compared with controls, patients with psoriasis were older (a mean of 62.4 vs 57.3 years, respectively), more likely to be White (86.1% vs 70.6%), reported higher annual household incomes (59.9% vs 52.6%), and were more likely to smoke (48.2% vs 43.4%).

      • The rate of OSA was significantly higher among patients with psoriasis compared with controls (29.3% vs 17.1%; P < .001).

      • On unadjusted multivariable logistic regression controlling for age, gender, and race, psoriasis was significantly associated with OSA (OR, 1.77, 95% CI, 1.66 - 1.89; P < .001).

      • Psoriasis was also significantly associated with OSA in the adjusted model controlling for age, gender, race, BMI, and smoking status (OR, 1.66, 95% CI, 1.55 - 1.77; P < .001) and in the adjusted model controlling for age, gender, race, BMI, smoking status, type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure, hypertension, history of myocardial infarction, angina, and peripheral artery disease (OR, 1.45, 95% CI, 1.35 - 1.55; P <.001).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "This study further substantiates the association between psoriasis and OSA, reinforcing the importance of evaluation for OSA when clinically appropriate given that both psoriasis and OSA contribute to adverse health outcomes," the authors conclude.

      SOURCE:

      Corresponding author Jeffrey M. Cohen, MD, of the Department of Dermatology at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, led the research. The study was published online November 24 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology .

      LIMITATIONS:

      Study limitations included the use of electronic health record data, a potential lack of generalizability to the US population, and reliance on survey data for certain variables such as income and smoking status.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The All of Us Research Program is supported by the National Institutes of Health. Cohen disclosed that he serves on a data safety and monitoring board for Advarra.

