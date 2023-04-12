News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, December 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      No Benefit of Levothyroxine in Heart Donors

      Megan Brooks

      December 04, 2023

      New research shows that there is no benefit from the common practice of using levothyroxine to preserve function of potential donor hearts.

      The multicenter randomized placebo-controlled trial found that intravenous levothyroxine administration in hemodynamically unstable brain-dead donors did not improve the rate of heart transplantation or graft survival.

      "This practice has been adopted by multiple organ-procurement organizations (OPOs) and is used on thousands of organ donors each year, without ever having been rigorously studied. It turns out that it doesn't have any benefit and may cause some harm," first author Raj Dhar, MD, a professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri, said in news release.

      "Based on the results, we are already seeing practice change in some of our participating sites who had been using thyroid hormone and now are not," Dhar told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

      The study was published online November 29 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

      Definitive Data, Major Implications

      In a linked editorial, Kiran Khush, MD, with Stanford University School of Medicine, California, said that the study provides, "the most definitive data to date about donor thyroid hormone replacement therapy."

      The results have "major clinical implications" for OPOs, with nearly half of these organizations in the United States routinely administering thyroid hormone during donor care, Khush added.

      The trial was conducted at 15 OPOs in the United States and included 838 hemodynamically unstable brain-dead donors who were being considered for heart donation.

      Within 24 hours after declaration of brain death, half of the donors were randomly allocated to levothyroxine (30 μg/h for a minimum of 12 hours) and half to normal saline.

      Transplantation of the donor heart, the primary outcome, occurred in 230 donors (54.9%) in the levothyroxine group and in 223 donors (53.2%) in the saline group, a nonsignificant difference (adjusted risk ratio, 1.01; 95% CI, 0.97-1.07; P = .57).

      There was also no substantial between-group difference in 30-day graft survival, which occurred in 224 hearts (97.4%) transplanted from donors given levothyroxine and 213 hearts (95.5%) transplanted from donors given saline (difference, 1.9 percentage points; 95% CI, -2.3 to 6.0; P < .001 for noninferiority at a margin of 6 percentage points).

      In addition, neither weaning from vasopressor therapy nor ejection fraction on echocardiography was better with levothyroxine than with saline, "findings that suggest a lack of physiological benefit of levothyroxine on donor cardiovascular function," the authors note in their article.

      In post hoc analysis, the lack of treatment effect was consistent in subgroups defined according to baseline free T4 level, vasopressor dose at baseline, and donor cause of death.

      "The overarching goal of donor care is to improve the quality and quantity of organs for transplantation. A key challenge is to counteract the physiological perturbations that occur in the context of brain death and contribute to cardiac dysfunction and hemodynamic instability, the authors note.

      "Hormonal resuscitation, including with levothyroxine, is broadly espoused by donor-care guidelines to assist with hemodynamic stabilization and increase the number of organs transplanted, a practice supported only by observational data," they add.

      In this randomized placebo-controlled trial, "we found good evidence that this intervention we've been using for 40 years doesn't work," Dhar said in the news release.

      "It's vital that we explore questions like this to ensure we are doing all we can for patients who need organs — and to ensure that they receive the most benefit possible from the generous people who choose to donate organs," he added.

      Funding for the study was provided by Mid-America Transplant. Dhar is a consultant for Mid-America Transplant and Marinus Pharmaceuticals. Khush is a consultant for the Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients (SRTR).

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.