News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, December 4, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Social Contagion Influences Buprenorphine Initiation for OUD

      Antara Ghosh

      December 04, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Interactions with colleagues initiating buprenorphine in the emergency department (ED) for opioid use disorder (OUD) increased the odds of self-adoption, suggesting the impact of social factors in practice uptake.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This post hoc secondary analysis of the EMBED trial included 1026 unique clinicians (10,240 pairwise interactions) in 18 ED clusters across five healthcare systems.

      • Clinicians included attending physicians, residents, and advanced practice practitioners.

      • The factors associated with the adoption of the practice of ED initiation of buprenorphine in 7831 patient visits for OUD were evaluated.

      • A clinician who had not yet initiated buprenorphine but was on a care team with another clinician who had initiated it, depicted an 'exposure event' that accounted for 7% of the total pairwise interactions.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of 7831 ED patient visits for OUD, 9.3% resulted in an initiation of buprenorphine.

      • At the end of the study, 22% of the clinicians had initiated buprenorphine at least once and 14.6% were exposed to buprenorphine initiation at least once.

      • The cumulative exposure to other clinicians initiating buprenorphine in the ED was associated with the self-practice of buprenorphine initiation:

        •  One exposure: hazard ratio [HR], 1.31; 95% CI, 1.16-1.48.

        • 10 exposures: HR, 3.55; 95% CI, 1.47-8.58.

      IN PRACTICE:

      In an invited commentary, Scott G Weiner, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, wrote, "These interactions were considered contagious, because those who had not previously initiated patients on buprenorphine were then more likely to do so, and there was a clear dose-dependent rate of converting from a nonadopter to an adopter increasing with the number of exposures."

      He further concluded, "By combining several processes—implementation facilitation, clinical decision support, exposure to colleagues who have experience treating with buprenorphine, and intentionally training buprenorphine initiation as a procedure—perhaps practice will finally change, and patients with OUD will have improved outcomes."

      SOURCE:

      This study was led by Evangeline Gao, Department of Emergency Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut. It was published online on November 10, 2023, in the JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study lacked data on buprenorphine prescriptions before the study began, which might have depicted low buprenorphine usage across various sites.

      • The perception of some physicians, perceived as local champions, may have impacted their colleagues and subsequently affected the outcomes.

      • Ordering of buprenorphine for ED administration must be separated from prescribing it for outpatient use, as the requirement of X-waiver for outpatient use might affect the findings.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Common Fund within the US NIH Health Care Systems Research Collaboratory.

      • Dr Melnick reported receiving grants from or having other ties with various sources, such as the American Medical Association, outside the submitted work.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.