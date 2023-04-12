News & Perspective
    No Results

      Monday, December 4, 2023
      Reducing Albumin Improves Kidney and Heart Function in People With Type 2 Diabetes

      Marcus A. Banks

      December 04, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Reducing the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) significantly reduces kidney risk in people with type 2 diabetes, per new research in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Post hoc retrospective analysis of two phase 3 double-blind trials of finerenone in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease

      • Quantify the long-term health effects of reducing UACR within 4 months of taking finerenone by examining the records of 12,512 participants with an equal chance of receiving finerenone or placebo

      • Isolate the impact of UACR reduction on kidney function and cardiovascular function by tracking health indicators related to the kidneys and the heart in participants for up to 4 years

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Over half of participants who received finerenone had reduced UACR by at least 30% from the baseline of 514 mg/g at the 4-month point after starting treatment, and the median UACR reduction in this group was 33%.

      • By 4 months, a little over a quarter of participants who received the placebo had reduced their UACR levels by at least 30%, and the median UACR reduction in this group was 2.6%.

      • A UACR reduction of at least 30% reduced kidney risk by 64%, as measured by reductions in kidney failure, sufficient glomerular filtration, and death from kidney disease.

      • A UACR reduction of at least 30% reduced cardiovascular risk by 26%, as measured by fewer incidences of cardiovascular death, nonfatal infarction or stroke, and hospitalization for heart failure.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Achieving early UACR reduction can lead to tangible benefits for kidney and cardiovascular health," the authors note.

      SOURCE :

      The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on December 4, 2023; the lead author is Rajiv Agarwal, MD, MS.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study only pertains to finerenone, so the findings cannot be extrapolated to other drugs with different mechanisms of action.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Bayer AG Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures finerenone, was the primary funder of the study. The US National Institutes of Health and Veterans Administration also provided funding. Some study authors are full-time employees of Bayer AG. Many authors report consulting relationships with various pharmaceutical companies.

