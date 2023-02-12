News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Saturday, December 2, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > MSWS 2023

      Misdiagnoses, Lack of Biomarkers Among Challenges in Managing Cutaneous Lymphoma

      Myles Starr

      December 02, 2023

      NEW YORK — Symptoms of early-stage cutaneous lymphoma (CL) often mimic nonmalignant skin diseases like psoriasis or eczema, leading to common misdiagnoses and missed opportunities for appropriate treatment.

      While most patients with CL do not advance to late-stage, life-threatening disease, for the subset of patients who do progress, a lack of prognostic tools and the need for customized treatment make disease management challenging, according to Patrick M. Brunner, MD, MSc, associate professor of dermatology and director of the cutaneous lymphoma clinic at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.

      "Cutaneous lymphoma is difficult to diagnose. Even when it is properly diagnosed, we do not have widespread use of biomarkers to predict if a patient will progress to a dangerous disease state," Brunner said at the annual Mount Sinai Winter Symposium on Advances in Medical and Surgical Dermatology, where he presented an update on advances and areas of unmet need in cutaneous lymphomas.

      Brunner said that an estimated 20%-30% of patients with CL progress to an advanced stage but cautioned that the 5-year survival rate in these patients can be as low as 30%. Although predictive tools to identify those who are at risk of disease progression are in their infancy, the development of such tools is crucial for improving patient outcomes.

      Biomarker Studies

      A team of researchers demonstrated that increased tumor clone frequency (TCF) as measured through high-throughput DNA sequencing of the T cell receptor β gene can predict the course of early-stage CL. In the longitudinal cohort study, patients who had a TCF greater than 25% were more likely to have aggressive disease. This test was shown to be especially predictive in patients with mycosis fungoides, the most common form of CL.

      Not all patients are candidates for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) and the standard of care for managing CL still largely depends on disease state, Brunner said. Early-stage disease is often managed with skin-directed treatment that is relatively well tolerated. When the disease reaches a more advanced stage, with possible spread to blood, lymph nodes, or internal organs, treatment that can improve overall survival is more difficult to tolerate.

      Two agents for treating relapsed or refractory (RR) CL have shown improved efficacy compared with older agents in clinical trials. Brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) targets tumor cells that express the CD30-antigen. In the phase 3 ALCANZA study, patients with relapsed/refractory (RR) CL treated with the agent had a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 16.7 months compared with 3.5 months in patients treated with physician’s choice of therapy. Brunner noted that histological tests for CD30 expression are important to determine if this route of therapy is appropriate and likely to be effective.

      In patients with CL that has spread to their blood, mogamulizumab (Poteligeo), a CC chemokine receptor type 4 (CCR4)-directed monoclonal antibody, is a promising treatment that targets CCR4, which is expressed in a majority of T-cell lymphomas. In the MAVORIC, open label randomized phase 3 trial, treatment with mogamulizumab extended median PFS to 7.7 months compared with 3.1 months in patients with RRCL treated with vorinostat (Zolinza).

      Even with advances of new treatments, radiation and chemotherapy are necessary for some patients with RR CL that has spread beyond the skin. "Treating cutaneous lymphoma is an individualized process because it's such a heterogeneous disease. It's very important to tailor the treatment for the individual because not all treatments work for each patient," explained Brunner.

      He emphasized that, "other than stem cell transplantation, there's no cure. Treatments are palliative, they're just suppressing the disease. We definitely need better and safer treatments for our patients."

      Asked to comment on this topic, Raj Kumar Tuppal, MD, dermatologist at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, agreed with Brunner’s assessment of the challenges facing the diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous lymphomas, particularly noting that despite advances in therapies and diagnostics, "treatment is often delayed due to misdiagnosis."

      In his practice, when he sees something that might look like atopic dermatitis or psoriasis in an unusual place — like the abdomen or low back rather than in the elbows, knees, or scalp — he said, his "suspicions are raised that it could be a case of cutaneous lymphoma and that it might be time for a skin biopsy." Looking at the lesion under the microscope could lead to treatment that would keep potentially malignant disease from spreading, he noted.

      Brunner and Tuppal report no relevant financial relationships.

      Myles Starr in a medical journalist based in New York City.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.