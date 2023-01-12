COVID Vaccines Lower Risk of Serious Illness in Kids

TOPLINE:

Two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine slashes COVID-19-related hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits in kids aged 6 months to 4 years by 40%, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

METHODOLOGY:

SARS-CoV-2 infection can severely affect children who have certain chronic conditions.

Researchers assessed the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing emergency ED visits and hospitalizations associated with the illness from July 2022 to September 2023.

They drew data from the New Vaccine Surveillance Network, which conducts population-based, prospective surveillance for acute respiratory illness in children at seven pediatric medical centers.

The period assessed was the first year vaccines were authorized for children aged 6 months to 4 years; during that period, several Omicron subvariants arose.

Researchers used data from 7434 infants and children; data included partients' vaccine status and their test results for SARS-CoV-2.

TAKEAWAY:

Of the 7434 infants and children who had an acute respiratory illness and were hospitalized or visited the ED, 387 had COVID-19.

Children who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were 40% less likely to have a COVID-19-associated hospitalization or ED visit compared to unvaccinated youth.

One dose of a COVID-19 vaccine reduced ED visits and hospitalizations by 31%.

IN PRACTICE:

"The findings in this report support the recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination for all children aged ≥6 months and highlight the importance of completion of a primary series for young children," the researchers reported.

SOURCE:

The study was led by Heidi L. Moline, MD, of the CDC.

LIMITATIONS:

Because the number of children with antibodies and immunity against SARS-CoV-2 has grown, vaccine effectiveness rates in the study may no longer be as relevant. Children with preexisting chronic conditions may be more likely to be vaccinated and receive medical attention. The low rates of vaccination may have prevented researchers from conducting a more detailed analysis. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires three doses, whereas Moderna's requires two doses; this may have skewed the estimated efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

DISCLOSURES:

The authors report a variety of potential conflicts of interest, which are detailed in the article.

Brittany Vargas is a medicine, mental health, and wellness journalist.