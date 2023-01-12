Patients Exposed to HIV, Hepatitis at Salem Hospital

A class action lawsuit against Mass General Brigham, Salem Hospital, and 10 unnamed employees has been filed after at least 450 patients were notified of their possible exposure to HIV and hepatitis.

The negligent administration of intravenous medications during endoscopy procedures performed between June 14, 2021, and April 19, 2023, at Salem Hospital, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston, has caused a "heightened risk of exposure to these harmful life-altering and life-threatening infections," according to the lawsuit filed at Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston by Keches Law Group on behalf of plaintiff Melinda Cashman and others.

Although patients were notified in early November of their potential exposure, it could take months or even years to determine if infection has occurred. Attorneys for Cashman claim that the plaintiff "suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress and anguish" as a result of the associated risks.

The lawyers argue that Cashman and others like her may "suffer permanent injuries," along with "extreme anxiety and decreased quality of life." They are seeking monetary damages to offset disruptions to relationships, increased medical bills, and any mental health therapy required.

Outreach to potentially affected patients began after the hospital was made aware, earlier this year, of an "isolated practice" that could have led to viral transmission, according to a statement from Mass General Brigham, but there is no evidence to date of any infections resulting from this incident. "We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate healthcare to our community."

Hepatitis B and C are both treatable with antiviral mediations, and hepatitis C is curable in 95% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. HIV, although not curable, can be managed with antiretroviral therapy.