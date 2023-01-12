News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, December 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Tranexamic Acid Cuts Trauma Deaths

      Drishti Agarwal

      December 01, 2023

      TOPLINE:
      Use of tranexamic acid in traumatic injury emergencies reduces mortality, with no significant increase in problematic vascular occlusive events.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This systematic review and bias-adjusted meta-analysis reviewed seven randomized controlled trials that compared tranexamic acid with placebo in the emergency setting.

      • Primary outcome was 1-month mortality.

      • Secondary outcomes were 24-hour mortality and vascular occlusive events.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Tranexamic acid led to an 11% reduction in 1-month mortality (odds ratio [OR], 0.89; 95% CI, 0.84-0.95).

      • Tranexamic acid also reduced 24-hour mortality by 24% (OR, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.65-0.88).

      • Tranexamic acid did not increase the risk for vascular occlusive events (OR, 0.96; 95% CI, 0.73-1.27).

      IN PRACTICE:

      According to the study authors, "despite the relatively small improvement, clinicians may consider even a slight enhancement to be significant from a clinical perspective, especially in patients with severe injuries, such as trauma and brain injuries."

      SOURCE:

      The study, with the first author Pieter Francsois Fouche, MScMed (ClinEpi), PhD, was published online on November 22 in the Annals of Emergency Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • Patient-centered outcomes like favorable neurological reporting were not reported in the included trials.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors declared no conflict of interest.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.