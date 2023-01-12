News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, December 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Withholding Intubation Benefits Comatose Poisoning Patients

      Deepa Varma

      December 01, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In comatose patients with a suspicion of acute poisoning, opting for a conservative approach by refraining from intubation has a significant clinical advantage concerning the combined outcomes of in-hospital mortality, duration of intensive care unit (ICU) stay, and length of hospital stay.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This multicenter randomized trial conducted in 20 emergency departments (EDs) and 1 ICU in France included comatose patients with suspected acute poisoning.

      • 225 patients were randomly assigned to either a conservative strategy of withholding intubation or a routine practice where the decision for intubation is at the physician's discretion.

      • Each patient comparison resulted in a hierarchical definition of win, loss, or tie based on their respective outcomes.

      • The primary outcome was a hierarchical composite end point of in-hospital death, duration of ICU stay, and length of hospital stay.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • No deaths were reported in either group.

      • The conservative strategy of withholding intubation significantly improved the composite primary end point, with a win ratio of 1.85 (P < .001).

      • The conservative approach also led to a lower rate of ICU admissions (absolute risk difference, −29.2 percentage points).

      • Patients in the conservative strategy group experienced:

        • Fewer adverse events from intubation (absolute risk difference, −8.6 percentage points).

        • Lower rates of pneumonia after intubation (absolute risk difference, −7.8 percentage points).

      IN PRACTICE:

      The authors wrote that these findings may fill a gap in the existing literature which suggested that intubating patients for airway protection to limit the risk of aspiration pneumonia may in fact increase the risk of pneumonia.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Yonathan Freund, was published online on November 29 in the JAMA .

      LIMITATIONS:

      Lack of blinding was a limitation of this trial. Also, some patients were intubated in the ED or the ICU and not the prehospital setting.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by a grant from the French Ministry of Health. One author declared receiving personal fees from Ablative Solutions, Air Liquide, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Servier, Novartis, and 4Living Biotech.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.