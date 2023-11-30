News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, November 30, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      AHA, AAP Update Neonatal Resuscitation Guidelines

      Megan Brooks

      November 30, 2023

      The American Heart Association (AHA) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have issued a focused update to the 2020 neonatal resuscitation guidelines.

      The 2023 focused update was prompted by four systematic literature reviews by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) Neonatal Life Support Task Force.

      "Evidence evaluations by the ILCOR play a large role in the group's process and timing of updates," Henry Lee, MD, co-chair of the writing group, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

      He noted that updated recommendations do not change prior recommendations from the 2020 guidelines.

      "However, they provide additional details to consider in neonatal resuscitation that could lead to changes in some practice in various settings," said Lee, medical director of the University of California San Diego neonatal intensive care unit. 

      The focused update was simultaneously published online November 16 in Circulation and also in Pediatrics.

      Lee noted that effective positive-pressure ventilation (PPV) is the priority in newborn infants who need support after birth.

      And while the 2020 update provided some details on devices to be used for PPV, the 2023 focused update gives guidance on use of T-piece resuscitators for providing PPV, which may be particularly helpful for preterm infants, and the use of supraglottic airways as a primary interface to deliver PPV, he explained.

      Specifically, the updated guidelines state that use of a T-piece resuscitator to deliver PPV is preferred to the use of a self-inflating bag.

      Because both T-piece resuscitators and flow-inflating bags require a compressed gas source to function, a self-inflating bag should be available as a backup in the event of compressed gas failure when using either of these devices.

      Use of a supraglottic airway may be considered as the primary interface to administer PPV instead of a face mask for newborn infants delivered at 34 0/7 weeks' gestation or later.

      Continued Emphasis on Delayed Cord Clamping

      The updated guidelines "continue to emphasize delayed cord clamping for both term and preterm newborn infants when clinically possible. There is also a new recommendation for nonvigorous infants born 35-42 weeks' gestational age to consider umbilical cord milking," Lee told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

      Specifically, the guidelines state: 

      • For term and late preterm newborn infants ≥34 weeks' gestation, and preterm newborn infants <34 weeks' gestation, who do not require resuscitation, delayed cord clamping (≥30 seconds) can be beneficial compared with early cord clamping (<30 seconds).

      • For term and late preterm newborn infants ≥34 weeks' gestation who do not require resuscitation, intact cord milking is not known to be beneficial compared with delayed cord clamping (≥30 seconds).

      • For preterm newborn infants between 28- and 34-weeks' gestation who do not require resuscitation and in whom delayed cord clamping cannot be performed, intact cord milking may be reasonable.

      • For preterm newborn infants <28 weeks' gestation, intact cord milking is not recommended.

      • For nonvigorous term and late preterm infants (35-42 weeks' gestation), intact cord milking may be reasonable compared with early cord clamping (<30 seconds).

      The guidelines also highlight the following knowledge gaps that require further research:

      • Optimal management of the umbilical cord in term, late preterm, and preterm infants who require resuscitation at delivery

      • Longer-term outcome data, such as anemia during infancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes, for all umbilical cord management strategies

      • Cost-effectiveness of a T-piece resuscitator compared with a self-inflating bag

      • The effect of a self-inflating bag with a positive end-expiratory pressure valve on outcomes in preterm newborn infants

      • Comparison of either a T-piece resuscitator or a self-inflating bag with a flow-inflating bag for administering PPV

      • Comparison of clinical outcomes by gestational age for any PPV device

      • Comparison of supraglottic airway devices and face masks as the primary interface for PPV in high-resourced settings

      • The amount and type of training required for successful supraglottic airway insertion and the potential for skill decay

      • The utility of supraglottic airway devices for suctioning secretions from the airway

      • The efficacy of a supraglottic airway during advanced neonatal resuscitation requiring chest compressions or the delivery of intratracheal medications

      This research had no commercial funding. The authors report no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.