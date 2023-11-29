News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, November 29, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Food Insecurity a Dementia Risk Factor?

      Megan Brooks

      November 29, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Food insecurity among older adults is associated with increased dementia risk, poorer memory function, and faster memory decline, new research indicates.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers analyzed data on 7012 adults (mean age, 67 years; 59% women) from the US Health and Retirement Study.

      • Food security status was assessed in 2013 using a validated survey, with cognitive outcomes evaluated between 2014 and 2018.

      • Analyses were adjusted for demographics, socioeconomics, and health factors.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • About 18% of adults were food insecure, with 10% reporting low food security and 8% very low food security. About 11% of those aged 65+ in 2013 were food insecure.

      • The odds of dementia were 38% higher (odds ratio [OR], 1.38; 95% CI, 1.15 - 1.67) in adults with low food security and 37% higher (OR, 1.37; 95% CI 1.11-1.59) in those with very low food security, compared with food-secure adults.

      • Translated to years of excess cognitive aging, food insecurity was associated with increased dementia risk equivalent to roughly 1.3 excess years of aging.

      • Low and very low food security were also associated with lower memory levels and faster age-related memory decline.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Our study contributes to a limited literature by capitalizing on a large and diverse sample, validated exposure and outcome measures, and longitudinal data to robustly evaluate these associations, providing evidence in support of the connection between food insecurity in older adulthood and subsequent brain health," the authors write. "Our findings highlight the need to improve food security in older adults and that doing so may protect individuals from cognitive decline and dementia."

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Haobing Qian, PhD, with the University of California San Francisco, was published online November 21 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Residual confounding cannot be rule out. Food insecurity was not assessed prior to 2013. The researchers lacked information on clinical dementia diagnoses.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health. The authors report no relevant conflicts of interest.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.