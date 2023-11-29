Rheumatology Fills Over 97% of Fellowship Programs for 2024

While adult rheumatology programs continue to have high match rates, pediatric rheumatology programs remain less popular.

The National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) reported today that rheumatology filled 124 of 127 programs (97.6%), with 273 (98.9%) of 276 positions filled. Comparatively, pediatric rheumatology filled 21 out of 38 programs (55%) and 32 (61.5%) of 52 positions.

This year, the number of programs and positions across all specialties rose by 3%, whereas the number of applications only rose by 0.4% (35 additional applicants).

"The growth of fellowship programs and positions in the Match reflect training opportunities and the future workforce trends of medical subspecialties," said NRMP President Donna Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN, in a statement. "While the increase in applicant numbers did not keep pace with the increase in positions this year, the Match rate for applicants remains strong at 82%."

In adult rheumatology, matched applicants included 117 MD graduates, 86 foreign applicants, 38 DO graduates, and 32 US citizen international medical graduates. A total of 348 applicants preferred the specialty, and 78% matched to rheumatology, whereas 2% matched to a different specialty. Another 70 applicants (20%) did not match to any program.

In pediatric rheumatology, matched applicants included 23 MD graduates, 6 DO graduates, and 3 foreign applicants. All applicants who preferred pediatric rheumatology matched to a program.

Adult rheumatology was one of several specialties that filled over 95% of positions. The other specialties that matched at that rate were allergy and immunology, cardiovascular disease, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, critical care medicine, gastroenterology, hematology and oncology, pulmonary/critical care. Interventional Pulmonology and Oncology was the only specialty to achieve a 100% fill rate.