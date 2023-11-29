News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, November 29, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ACR 2023

      Rheumatology Patients Prefer Office Visits to Telemedicine

      Lucy Hicks

      November 29, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients report higher satisfaction with in-person rheumatology visits over telemedicine appointments, according to new research.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Investigators recruited established patients at rheumatology clinics at two tertiary medical centers (the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of California, San Francisco) from August 2021 to November 2022.

      • 501 patients were randomly assigned to have in-person or telehealth appointments.

      • After their visits, patients rated satisfaction using a 10-point Likert scale.

      • The investigators compared the two visit types with regard to high post-visit satisfaction (score of 9 or 10).

      TAKEAWAY:

      • 90.1% of the patients who received in-person appointments were highly satisfied with their visit, compared with 76.7% of the telemedicine group.

      • Nearly half of the telemedicine group (47.7%) said they would prefer an in-person visit for their next appointment, and 55.6% of the in-person group wanted the same type of visit for their next encounter.

      • Less than 1 in 5 people in either group said they preferred telemedicine for their next visit.

      • There was no difference between the two groups in self-efficacy for managing medications or medication adherence.

      IN PRACTICE:

      There was high satisfaction in both groups, but patients tended to prefer in-person to telemedicine visits for their rheumatology care.

      SOURCE:

      The study was presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2023 Annual Meeting by lead author Lesley E. Jackson, MD, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study population was mostly female (84%) and from one geographic area.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Funding was provided by the Rheumatology Research Foundation Innovative Research Award. The authors disclosed relationships with AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Pfizer, and several other biopharmaceutical companies.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.