FDA Investigates Secondary Cancers From CAR T-Cell Therapies

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating whether chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapies can cause secondary blood cancers.

Secondary cancers are a known risk for this class of immunotherapies, known as B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed or CD19-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapies, and are included in the prescribing information for these drugs. However, the FDA has received 19 reports of secondary cancers, including CAR-positive lymphoma, since 2017, when the first CAR T-cell treatments were approved, according to Endpoint News.

Most of these reports came from the FDA's postmarketing adverse event system and others from clinical trial data.

Although the overall benefits of these products continue to outweigh their potential risks, "FDA is investigating the identified risk of T cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action," the agency said in a press release.

Currently approved products in this class include idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma), lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi), ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti), tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus), and axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta).

"Patients and clinical trial participants receiving treatment with these products should be monitored life-long for new malignancies," the FDA added.

Suspected adverse events, including T-cell cancers, should be reported by contacting the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at sworcester@mdedge.com or on Twitter: @SW_MedReporter .