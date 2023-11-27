News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Histologic Activity in IBD Ups Risk of Serious Infections

      November 27, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Histologic inflammation in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) raises the risk of serious infection, even during periods of apparent low disease activity, highlighting the importance of achieving histologic remission with a fully healed intestinal mucosa, researchers say.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • National population-based study of 55,626 adults diagnosed with IBD in 1990-2016 with longitudinal data on ileo-colorectal biopsies followed through 2016. About two thirds had ulcerative colitis and one third had Crohn's disease.

      • Cox regression was used to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) for serious infections requiring hospitalization in the 12 months following documentation of histologic inflammation (vs histologic remission).

      • Analyses were adjusted for social and demographic factors, chronic comorbidities, prior IBD-related surgery and hospitalization, and IBD-related medications.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • With histologic inflammation, there were 4.62 serious infections per 100 person-years of follow-up versus 2.53 per 100 person-years of follow-up with histologic remission (adjusted HR, 1.59; 95% CI, 1.48 - 1.72).

      • Histologic inflammation was associated with an increased risk of serious infections in both ulcerative colitis (aHR, 1.68; 95% CI, 1.51 - 1.87) and Crohn's disease (aHR, 1.59; 95% CI, 1.40 - 1.80) compared with histologic remission.

      • Histologic inflammation was associated with an increased risk for sepsis (aHR, 1.66; 95% CI, 1.28 - 2.15) and opportunistic infections (aHR, 1.71; 95% CI, 1.22 - 2.41).

      • Results were consistent by age, sex, and education level, and remained largely unchanged after adjustment for IBD-related medications (aHR, 1.47; 95% CI, 1.34 - 1.61).

      • In a sensitivity analysis, histologic inflammation was associated with an increased risk of infections for patients who appeared to have clinically low IBD disease activity (aHR, 1.33; 95% CI, 1.13 - 1.57).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "In this nationwide study, histological inflammation of IBD was associated with an increased risk of serious infections overall and across infectious disease categories, including sepsis. Our findings suggest that achieving histological remission may reduce the risk of serious infections," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Karl Mårild, MD, PhD, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, was published online in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Clinical indications that may have prompted histologic examination were unknown. Histologic assessments may not capture the full burden of IBD activity. Researchers lacked data on whether histologic appearance changed in the 12 months since last biopsy. The study focused on serious infections and the findings may not relate to milder infections.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by grants and had no commercial funding. Mårild is an investigator for a clinical trial funded by Pfizer. Other authors disclosed financial relationships with pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.