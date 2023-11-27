News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      New Drug Reporting Limit May Overlook Cannabis in Kids

      Jake Remaly

      November 27, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Among children with urine drug screens that are positive for cannabinoids, confirmatory testing based on liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) may be negative despite detectable concentrations of a cannabis metabolite, according to a research letter published online in JAMA Pediatrics.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • After a laboratory changed its reporting threshold for the metabolite 11-nor-9-carboxy-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH) from 5 ng/mL to 15 ng/mL in 2019 to match federal standards, researchers examined the rate of false positives for the initial urine drug screen and the false-negative rate with LC-MS.

      • Their study focused on 976 cannabinoid-positive drug screens conducted at a pediatric hospital between November 18, 2019, and May 31, 2021, that had confirmatory LC-MS to rule out false-positive results.

      • Patients had a median age of 16 years.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The false-positive rate was 10.1% based on the 15 ng/mL threshold compared with 2% based on the 5 ng/mL limit of quantification.

      • About 81% of samples with negative LC-MS reports had detectable concentrations of THC-COOH.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Confirming THC-COOH in children's and adolescents' urine may be relevant at concentrations less than 15 ng/mL, particularly if child protection is pertinent," according to the study authors.

      "Confirmatory testing should be reserved for select cases and must be interpreted with caution," they added. "Laboratories should report down to the limit of quantification on request."

      SOURCE:

      Christopher J. Watson, MD, emergency medicine physician, Maine Medical Center, Portland, Oregon, is the study's corresponding author.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The researchers lacked information about the clinical context in which patients underwent drug screening.

      DISCLOSURES:

      A coauthor disclosed royalties from UpToDate outside of the study.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.