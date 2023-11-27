News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Military Service Linked to Alzheimer's Neuropathology

      Pauline Anderson

      November 27, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A history of military service is associated with a 26% increased risk for amyloid plaque and 10% increased risk for elevated tau tangle levels, underscoring the urgent need for amyloid screening among veterans.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study included 597 male decedents who donated their brain to one of two Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) brain bank programs between 1986 and 2018.

      • Researchers conducted public data tracing for historical information on military history, which included searching online commercial genealogical databases and paper archives.

      • They evaluated tau tangles (using a B score of neurofibrillary tangle deposition in four stages: B0 [not present], B1 [transentorhinal stages], B2 [limbic stages], and B3 [isocortical stages]) and amyloid plaque pathology (using a C score that classifies neuritic amyloid plaque into four categories: no plaques, sparse, moderate, or frequent).

      • The study involved three B score comparisons (1, 2, 3 vs 0; 2, 3 vs 0, 1; and 3 vs 0, 1, 2) and two C score comparisons (sparse, moderate, or frequent vs no plaques, and moderate or frequent vs no plaque or sparse).

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Public record tracing determined that 60% of the sample of male decedents had a history of military service; the median year of birth was 1923 and the median year of death was 2007.

      • After adjustment for age and year of death, those with a military service history had a 26% increased risk for a higher neuritic amyloid plaque C score compared with those without such history (odds ratio [OR], 1.26; 95% CI, 1.06-1.49), an increase that applied for both relevant comparisons.

      • A history of military service was also associated with a 10% greater adjusted odds of a higher neurofibrillary tangle B score (OR, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.08-1.12), with the increase applying to all three comparisons.

      • A sensitivity analysis that included both the male decedents and 556 female decedents (increasing the overall sample to 1153) and was adjusted for sex in addition to age and year of death showed similar results to the male-only sample estimations for both B and C score comparisons.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Understanding how military service affects AD biological processes is "essential" from a research perspective, the investigators note. These new findings "emphasize that targeted AD therapies in the veteran population are urgently needed."

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by W. Ryan Powell, Center for Health Disparities Research and Department of Medicine, Geriatrics Division, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and colleagues. It was published online on November 15 in Alzheimer's & Dementia.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Selection bias in brain donation is likely because ADRC cohorts are recruitment-based. The study was unable to rigorously identify factors that may explain why individuals with military service are at greater risk of having amyloid and tau neuropathology (including the interplay between environmental and genetic risk factors such as apolipoprotein E status).

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by the National Institute on Aging. The authors report no disclosures.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.