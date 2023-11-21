News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Surge in Eating Disorders Tied to COVID-19 Pandemic

      Megan Brooks

      November 21, 2023

      Healthcare claims data point to a surge in treatment for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among young people, a new report suggests.

      From 2018 to 2022, healthcare claims for eating disorders increased 65% nationally as a percentage of all medical claims, according to an analysis of more than 43 billion private healthcare claims conducted by the nonprofit FAIR Health.

      The age distribution of claims for eating disorders also changed during the study period. In 2018, people aged 19-24 years made up the largest share, followed by those aged 14-18 years. In 2022, those positions were reversed, with the largest share falling in the 14- to 18-year-old group and the second largest in those aged 19-24.

      In every year from 2018 to 2022, females accounted for more than 89% of eating disorder claims.

      In a statement, FAIR Health president Robin Gelburd said that the findings in this report have implications for "stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum, including eating disorder patients and the providers who treat them, as well as payors and policy makers."

      These, and other findings, are reported in a FAIR Health white paper — Spotlight on Eating Disorders: An Analysis of Private Healthcare Claimspublished online November 15.

      Comorbid Mental Health Conditions Common

      The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated eating disorders, the report found, with inpatient stays for eating disorders increasing compared with other behavioral health conditions. Hospital admissions among children were particularly inflated.

      There is also data to suggest that the pandemic may have contributed to otherwise healthy people developing eating disorders.

      According to the new report, claims for all eating disorders studied increased during the study period, but at different rates. Avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) jumped by 305%, binge-eating disorder by 81%, anorexia nervosa by 73%, and bulimia nervosa by 3%.

      ARFID was the eating disorder that most affected the youngest age groups (ages 0-9 and 10-13), while binge-eating disorder most affected older age groups (31-65 years).

      The analysis also found that 72% of patients with an eating disorder had one or more co-occurring mental health conditions. Approximately 20% of patients with eating disorders also had a substance use disorder, 41% had generalized anxiety disorder, and 39% had major depressive disorder.

      During the study period, patients with eating disorders were five times as likely to have a mental health condition (other than an eating disorder) and more than four times as likely to have a substance use disorder, relative to all patients who received medical services.

      Perhaps not surprisingly, given the study period overlap with COVID-19, telehealth use for patients with eating disorders increased by over 10,000% from 2018 to 2022, making telehealth the most common place of service for eating disorders in 2022, the report notes. 

      "FAIR Health hopes that these findings will also be starting points for further research on eating disorders," Gelburd added.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.