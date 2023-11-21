News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Perceived Racism Among Black Women a Stroke Risk Factor?

      November 21, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Experiencing interpersonal racism in situations involving employment, housing, and the police raises the risk of stroke among Black women, a large cohort study suggests.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers examined the association of perceived interpersonal racism (implicit or explicit racial prejudice) with incident stroke among 48,375 US Black women participating in the prospective the Black Women's Health Study.

      • In 1997, participants had a mean age of 41 years, had no history of stroke, and provided information on reported experiences of racism in everyday life.

      • Participants were followed until onset of stroke, death, loss to follow-up, or to the end of 2019.

      • Findings were adjusted for major confounders, including education, neighborhood socioeconomic environment, and cardiometabolic factors.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • During the 22-year follow-up period, 1664 stroke cases were identified, including 550 definite cases confirmed by neurologist review and/or National Death Index linkage.

      • For all incident cases, women who reported interpersonal racism related to employment, housing, and the police had a 38% increased risk of stroke (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.38; P < .001) compared with women who did not report these experiences.

      • Similar results were observed for the smaller group of definite stroke cases, although the findings were not significant (aHR, 1.37; P = .05).

      • For comparisons of women in the highest vs lowest quartile of everyday interpersonal racism, multivariable aHRs were 1.14 (P = .03) for all incident stroke.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Black people in the US experience stroke and stroke-related mortality at younger ages and more frequently than other racial groups. It is possible that the high burden of racism experienced by Black US individuals may contribute to racial disparities in stroke incidence," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Shanshan Sheehy, ScD, Slone Epidemiology Center, Boston, University, was published online November 10 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The primary stroke endpoint included self-reported stroke. Medical records were not available for all stroke events. Perceived racism captures an individual's perceptions of an experience of racism and is inevitably subject to measurement error. The study was observational with the potential for unmeasured and residual confounding. The cohort of Black women had high educational levels compared with the general population of Black women.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.