      Tuesday, November 21, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ACR 2023

      Telemedicine Offers Solution for Late Cancellations and No-Show Appointments

      Lucy Hicks

      November 21, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Converting late cancellations and no-show appointments to telemedicine visits increases access to care without the need for rescheduling, according to new research.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Investigators identified adult rheumatology patients with late cancellations (within 24 hours of appointment) or impending no-show appointments from September 2020 to March 2023

      • These patients were contacted and were offered the option of converting their in-person appointment to a telemedicine visit, either by phone or video.

      • The program was piloted at one clinic beginning September 1, 2020, and was expanded to a second clinic on September 1, 2021.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of 624 eligible visits, 516 (83%) were converted to telehealth visits. Phone visits were slightly more popular than video visits (54% vs 46%, respectively).

      • Patients who were older, who lived in a rural area, or who were on Medicare and Medicaid were more likely to opt for phone visits.

      • The intervention resulted in an additional 258 hours of patient care.

      • The reduction in lost revenue for phone vs video telemedicine visits was $7298 ($39.19 per appointment).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Our simple, targeted strategy of converting appointments to telehealth when an in-person appointment is identified as at-risk resulted in significant access gains and modest revenue loss reduction," with net gains overall, the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      Sancia Ferguson MD, MPH, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine, presented the research at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2023 Annual Meeting, abstract 1007.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study was conducted at two clinics in the UW Health system and may not be implementable in smaller practices.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Senior author Christie Bartels, MD, also of University of Washington-Madison School of Medicine, reports receiving a research grant from Pfizer unrelated to this study.

