News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, November 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA OKs Symplicity Renal Denervation System for Hypertension

      Megan Brooks

      November 20, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system for the treatment of hypertension, the company has announced.

      The Symplicity Spyral system, also known as the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, provides a catheter-based approach to denervate the renal arteries using radiofrequency energy.

      Back in August, the FDA's Circulatory System Devices Panel unanimously agreed that the Symplicity Spyral system is safe, but the panel was split on its efficacy and whether the benefits outweighed the risks associated with its use, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

      As part of the Medtronic SPYRAL HTN Global Clinical Program, more than 25,000 patients have been treated worldwide, both in the presence and absence of medication, and in patients with high baseline cardiovascular risk.

      The SPYRAL HTN-OFF study enrolled patients with hypertension whose medications could be stopped at the start of the trial.

      The primary effectiveness endpoint was the mean difference in the baseline adjusted 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ASBP) from baseline to 3 months after renal denervation or sham procedure. The study showed a statistically significant reduction of 3.9 mm Hg ASBP in patients who received the device compared with sham-control patients.

      The SPYRAL HTN-ON study evaluated patients with uncontrolled hypertension who continued taking their blood pressure medications during treatment with either the Spyral renal denervation device or a sham device.

      The primary endpoint was the mean difference in the baseline adjusted 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure at 6 months. The study showed a nonsignificant 24-hour 0.03 mm Hg reduction in ambulatory systolic blood pressure in active-treatment patients compared with sham-control patients.

      "The Symplicity blood pressure procedure is safe and effective, providing significant 'always on' blood pressure reductions for patients," David Kandzari, MD, chief, Piedmont Heart Institute, and co-principal investigator of the SPYRAL clinical program, said in the news release.

      "This approval paves the way for a transformation in hypertension treatment, offering a solution that complements medication and lifestyle changes," added co-principal investigator Raymond Townsend, MD, with University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

      Medtronic notes that patient preference and shared decision-making are key components when considering the Symplicity blood pressure procedure.

      In a patient preference study led by Medtronic, when presented with an interventional treatment with blood pressure reduction and potential risks in line with those of the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, approximately one third of patients were likely to choose the interventional treatment.

      Earlier this month, the FDA also approved the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system (Recor Medical Inc, Otsuka Medical Devices Co Ltd) for the treatment of hypertension, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.