New Consensus Guide on Rare Drug Hypersensitivity Reaction

TOPLINE:

An international expert consensus offers guidance to diagnose, assess, and treat adult patients experiencing drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS).

METHODOLOGY:

Data on the evaluation, assessment, and treatment of the rare but potentially life-threatening drug hypersensitivity reaction are lacking.

To support clinicians in diagnosing and managing DRESS, a steering committee conducted a literature review to examine current research, identify evidence, and develop consensus statements. They invited experts from 21 countries across four continents to participate in a Delphi consensus process.

An international panel of 54 experts (including 45 dermatologists) initially assessed 100 statements related to baseline workup, severity of the condition, and treatment. Two more statements were added in the second round.

After revisions and the second round, the group reached consensus for 93 statements overall.

TAKEAWAY:

The statements generating the most disagreement involved diagnosis. The group ultimately supported the value of measuring the viral load of Epstein-Barr virus, cytomegalovirus, and human herpesvirus 6 in all patients with suspected DRESS. The group also agreed on screening for hepatitis A, B, and C in cases of liver involvement and screening for hepatitis B and C before starting systemic therapy.

The group agreed with previous severity criteria that differentiate between mild, moderate, and severe DRESS based on the extent of liver, kidney, and blood involvement and the damage of other organs.

Consensus on treatment was reached for all 12 relevant statements in the first Delphi round. Recommendations included the use of corticosteroids and immediate discontinuation of the drugs causing the reaction.

IN PRACTICE:

"This Delphi exercise aimed to provide a common ground of consensus," the authors noted. However, "each of the addressed categories needs more in-depth follow-up studies to improve the clinical management of patients."

SOURCE:

The DRESS Delphi consensus group conducted its exercise under the leadership of Marie-Charlotte Brüggen, MD, of the University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland. The consensus was published online in the JAMA Dermatology on November 15, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

Published evidence was limited because of the low prevalence of DRESS. The consensus statements should therefore be considered with caution and in the context of a clinician's expertise and available resources. Research gaps also persist in how DRESS may vary with region and ethnicity. The severity thresholds need validation in a revised multicenter statement.

DISCLOSURES:

The consensus review received no outside funding. Brüggen disclosed relationships with multiple organizations including the Swiss National Science Foundation, Christine Kühne - Center for Allergy Research and Education, FreeNovation, LEO Foundation, Olga Mayenfisch Foundation, University of Zurich, LEO Pharma, and Pierre Fabre Eczema Foundation, as well as companies including Eli Lilly and Company, LEO Pharma, AbbVie, GSK, and AstraZeneca. Coauthors disclosed relationships with multiple pharmaceutical companies, foundations, and medical publishing companies.