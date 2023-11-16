News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, November 17, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Women Stroke Survivors Fear Disparity in Emergency Care

      Drishti Agarwal

      November 16, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Women with a history of stroke believe that they are less likely to receive adequate emergency care due to their gender, race, or ethnicity.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study used responses from 3498 participants enrolled in the American Heart Association’s (AHA’s) Research Goes Red registry from May 2019 to February 2023.

      • 89 participants had experienced a stroke in the past 10 years (10.1% Black and 5.6% Hispanic women).

      • The study assessed the link between stroke history and perceptions of gender- and race/ethnicity-based discrimination in emergency care, including lack of prompt care, dismissal/downplaying of symptoms.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Women with a history of stroke were over three times more likely to anticipate inadequate emergency care due to their gender (OR, 3.23; P < .001) and race/ethnicity (OR, 3.88; P = .007).

      • They were also more likely to fear delayed attention, dismissal of symptoms, lack of assistance from bystanders in emergencies, and symptom misdiagnosis based on gender or race/ethnicity.

      • They believed they were less likely to get quality medical care and respect based on their gender or race.

      • They also believed they were less likely to receive adequate care if the healthcare professional was a man or did not share the same race or ethnicity.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "This study was an important first step in characterizing healthcare perceptions in women with a history of stroke. We would hypothesize that negative healthcare perceptions would be associated with delays in care. Because treatment for stroke is very time sensitive, any such delays could lead to worse outcomes from stroke," the first author Brian Stamm, MD, clinical instructor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School, told Medscape Medical News.

      SOURCE:

      The study, performed by Stamm and colleagues, was published online in Stroke on November 6, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • Information on clinical outcomes and delays in stroke care was not included.

      • This study was an internet-based survey with unclear representativeness.

      DISCLOSURES:

      AHA's Research Goes Red registry is partly funded by the Bugher Trust Foundation and others.

      Tracy E Madsen reported receiving grants from the AHA and National Institutes of Health. The other authors declared no conflict of interest.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.