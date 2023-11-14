Does Laughter Offer Better Blood Glucose Control?

People with diabetes who have a positive sense of humor appear to have better diabetes control, according to a series of studies that also show patients can be successfully taught to have a more positive and light-hearted approach.

Dr David Greene

David S. Greene, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, has pioneered research into the field, one previously overlooked when it comes to diabetes management.

Medscape Medical News caught up with Greene to ask about his research along with the implications for diabetes care and for patient well-being.

Medscape: What prompted you to research the link between humor and diabetes control?

Greene: I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1966 and consequently have lived with, and studied, various aspects of diabetes for the past 57 years.

For a time, I maintained a small private practice counseling people with diabetes. There I noticed, anecdotally, that my clients' ability to laugh at, and see the humor in, their diabetes correlated with their emotional adjustment to living with their condition.

While I could find research confirming the physical and psychological benefits of humor in general, I was unable to find any research specifically relating to humor and diabetes.

My new research agenda was born.

Medscape: What did your research reveal?

Greene: My first study, published in 2020, found that people living with diabetes displayed the same level of both types of positive, or affiliative and self-enhancing, humor as the norm group used in developing the Humor Styles Questionnaire.

This was a surprising finding given that individuals with diabetes are dealing with a life-altering, chronic illness, with higher rates of depression and anxiety. Moreover, positive humor scores are known to be negatively correlated with depression and anxiety.

While levels of aggressive humor were not altered in my study, people with diabetes did have higher levels of self-defeating humor in my study, which is correlated with psychiatric and somatic concerns, and symptomatology, and so is to be expected.

My second study, published in 2021, examined whether there was a difference between people with diabetes who had an A1c level ≤6.99% vs those with levels ≥7% on four disparate types of humor.

The A1c ≤6.99% group scored significantly higher for both affiliative humor and self-enhancing humor. This implies that better diabetes control is associated with positive humor. This was expected, as was the finding that negative humor was not associated with better control.

On the other hand, there was no significant difference between participants on either type of negative humor, whether aggressive or self-defeating.

Finally, my third study, published this year [with co-author Nancy D. King, PhD], found that offering humor training to people with type 1 diabetes can strengthen both their affiliative and self-enhancing sense of humor, while leaving their aggressive or self-defeating humor unaffected.

Medscape: What is 'positive humor,' and why do you think it is associated with diabetes control?

Greene: Both affiliative and self-enhancing humor enhance a person's sense of self and their relationships with others.

Affiliative humor has been shown to be positively correlated with self-esteem, psychological well-being, social intimacy, and emotional stability. It is also negatively correlated with depression and anxiety.

Self-enhancing humor involves the ability to maintain a humorous outlook on life and to use humor to regulate emotions and as a coping strategy. Like affiliative humor, it is correlated with cheerfulness, self-esteem, optimism, psychological well-being, and life satisfaction. It is negatively related to depression and anxiety.

The preponderance of literature suggests positive humor specifically is associated with buffering many of the risk factors and complications associated with diabetes.

Medscape: What could underlie the associations between humor and diabetes control?

Greene: Unfortunately, none of my studies have been able to determine cause and effect, although the most recent one came the closest.

While not reaching statistical significance, the mean reduction in A1c levels from 7.12% at baseline to 6.75% at the post-humor training assessment may very well imply a practical and psychological significance to patients.

I believe, with a larger sample size, significance will be achieved, and that the relationship between positive humor and diabetes control will be shown to be bi-directional, with positive humor improving diabetes control, and improved control improving positive humor.

I hypothesize this will also bring psychological and physiological benefits. After all, humor has already been associated with reduced blood glucose levels, reduced microvascular complications, improved heart health, reduced blood pressure, decreased levels of depression and anxiety.

Humor also helps us deal with stress and trauma, so a cause-and-effect relationship makes sense.

Medscape: Can a positive sense of humor be taught?

Greene: Absolutely. There is evidence that humor can be developed and strengthened. Paul McGhee, PhD, developed a seven-step humor training program that has been effective in elevating measures of humor across a number of studies.

Others have successfully developed their own protocols, and of course my third study demonstrated a significant increase in both affiliative and self-enhancing humor with training.

Medscape: Do you think humor training could be incorporated into diabetes care?

Greene: Humor training programs are easily accessible, incur low to no cost, and are easy to implement. Furthermore, once a person is trained, access to ongoing humor is free, readily available, and fun.

Several diabetes educators have also reported that humor can promote connections, encourage and support diabetes management, galvanize effectiveness, and increase an audience's attention during education programs.