News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, November 14, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ACAAI 2023

      Saltwater Gargling May Help Avoid COVID Hospitalization

      Marcia Frellick

      November 14, 2023

      ANAHEIM, California — Gargling and nasal rinsing with saltwater several times a day appeared to be associated with significantly lower COVID-19 hospitalization rates in a small, randomized, double-blind, controlled study.

      "The hypothesis was that interventions that target the upper respiratory tract may reduce the frequency and duration of upper respiratory symptoms associated with COVID 19," said Sebastian Espinoza, first author of the study; he is with Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

      Adults aged 18-65 years who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing between 2020 and 2022 were randomly selected to use low- or high-dose saltwater regimens for 14 days at the Harris Health System in Houston, Texas. For patients to be included in the study, 14 days had to have elapsed since the onset of any symptoms associated with COVID.

      The low dose was 2.13 grams of salt dissolved in 8 ounces of warm water, and the high dose was 6 grams. Participants gargled the saltwater and used it as a nasal rinse for 5 minutes four times a day.

      Primary outcomes included frequency and duration of symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; secondary outcomes included admission to the hospital or the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilatory support, or death.

      The findings were presented in a poster at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Meeting.

      Fifty-eight people were randomly assigned to either the low-saline (n = 27) or the high-saline (n = 28) group; three patients were lost to follow-up in both these groups. The reference control population consisted of 9398 people with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Rates of vaccination were similar for all participants.

      Hospitalization rates in the low- (18.5%) and high- (21.4%) saline groups were significantly lower than in the reference control population (58.8%; P < .001). No significant differences were noted in other outcomes among these groups.

      The average age of patients in the control population (n = 9398) was 45 years. The average age was similar in the low- and high-saline groups. In the low-saline group (n = 27), the average age was 39, and in the high-saline group, the average age was 41.

      In all three groups, body mass index was between 29.6 and 31.7.

      Exclusion criteria included chronic hypertension or participation in another interventional study.

      "Low Risk, Small Potential Benefit"

      Allergist Zach Rubin, MD, a spokesperson for the ACAAI, told Medscape Medical News that the findings are in line with other small studies that previously reported some benefit in using nasal saline irrigation and gargling to treat a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

      "This is a type of intervention that is low risk with some small potential benefit," he said.

      The researchers did not evaluate the potential reason for the saline regimen's association with fewer hospitalizations, but Rubin said, "It may be possible that nasal saline irrigation and gargling help improve viral clearance and reduce the risk of microaspiration into the lungs, so it may be possible that this intervention could reduce the risk of pneumonia, which is a major cause of hospitalization."

      Rubin, who is an allergist at Oak Brook Allergists in Illinois, said, "I generally recommend nasal saline irrigation to my patients for allergic rhinitis and viral upper respiratory infections already. It can help reduce symptoms such as nasal congestion, rhinorrhea, postnasal drip, and sinus pain and pressure."

      The intervention may be reasonable beyond an adult population, he said.

      "This could be used for pediatric patients as well if they are developmentally ready to try this intervention," he said.

      Espinoza said further study is warranted, but he said that if confirmed in later trials, the simple intervention may be particularly helpful in low-resource settings.

      Espinoza and Rubin have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @MLfrellick

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.