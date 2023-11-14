News & Perspective
      New Insights Into How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Improve NASH

      Megan Brooks

      November 14, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids reduce hepatic dysfunction in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by lowering betacellulin (BTC), a protein growth factor that contributes to liver fibrosis and progression to cirrhosis and liver cancer, new data suggest.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Because omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have been shown to reduce hepatic dysfunction in NASH, but the molecular underpinnings of this action were elusive, researchers conducted a multiomic network analysis applied to a mouse model of Western diet–induced NASH to identify the key mechanisms involved.

      • They also performed a meta-analysis of human liver cancer transcriptome data to evaluate which aspects of NASH pathogenesis leading to cancer are reversed by omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • BTC, an epidermal growth factor–binding protein, was consistently upregulated in liver cancer and downregulated by omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids in mice and humans with NASH.

      • BTC promotes NASH fibrosis by activating dormant hepatic stellate cells to produce transforming growth factor beta-2 and increase collagen production. It also exacerbates toll-like receptor-dependent inflammatory processes in NASH.

      • By downregulating BTC, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids have therapeutic potential in NASH and could serve as a novel drug target.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "BTC represents a candidate master regulator inducing two most important factors (collagens and integrins) contributing to liver fibrosis and consequently promoting liver cancer," the researchers write. "Future studies should investigate if BTC-triggered gene expression signatures can serve as biomarkers guiding personalized [omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid] therapy, as targets of new NAFLD/NASH drugs, and finally as a predictors of hepatic cancer risk in humans."

      SOURCE:

      The study, with lead first author Jyothi Padiadpu, PhD, Oregon State University College of Pharmacy in Corvallis, was published online October 20 in EMBO Molecular Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study authors report no limitations. However, the findings are based on mouse model and human transcriptome data.

      DISCLOSURES:

      This research was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Kidney Diseases and the US Department of Agriculture. The authors report no conflicts of interest.

