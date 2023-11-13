News & Perspective
    No Results

      Monday, November 13, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      PTSD Symptoms in Women Tied to Worse Heart, Brain Health

      Megan Brooks

      November 13, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms are associated with poorer cardiovascular and neurocognitive health among midlife women, particularly those who are APOEε4 carriers, new research suggests.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study of 274 women (mean age, 59 years) participating in the MsBrain study of menopause and brain health.

      • As part of the study, the women completed the PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version and underwent physical and neuropsychological testing, as well as carotid artery ultrasonography and brain MRI.

      • Outcomes of interest were associations of PTSD symptoms with carotid intima media thickness (IMT), brain white matter hyperintensity volume (WMHV), and cognition, assessed in linear regression models.

      • Interactions by APOEε4 were assessed; covariates included age, race/ethnicity, education, and CVD risk factors.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Higher PTSD symptoms were associated with greater carotid IMT (P = .03); associations of PTSD symptoms with neurocognitive outcomes varied significantly by APOEε4 status.

      • Among APOEε4 carriers, PTSD symptoms were associated with greater whole-brain WMHV (P = .009), periventricular WMHV (P = .02), deep WMHV (P = .01), and frontal WMHV (P = .04) in multivariable models.

      • APOEε4 carriers with PTSD symptoms also had poorer cognition, specifically attention and working memory (P = .02), semantic fluency (P = .01), perceptual speed (P = .002) and processing speed (P = .002), in multivariable models.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "This study sheds important insight on the implications of PTSD symptoms to women's cardiovascular and neurocognitive health. Our findings indicate that the APOEε4 genotype may identify a group of women with PTSD symptoms at particular risk for poor neurocognitive health," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study, with first author Rebecca Thurston, PhD, of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was published online November 2 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      No diagnostic clinical interviews were conducted, and PTSD treatment was not assessed. All participants identified as cisgender, and most were non-Hispanic Black or White. The study was observational and cross-sectional, precluding assertions about directionality or causality.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the University of Pittsburgh Clinical and Translational Science Institute, and the University of Pittsburgh Small Molecule Biomarker Core. Thurston reported receiving personal fees from Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Hello Therapeutics, Vira Health, and Happify Health outside the submitted work.

