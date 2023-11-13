News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, November 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Pandemic Linked to a Dramatic Drop in Working Memory, Executive Function

      Eve Bender

      November 13, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In the first year of the COVID-19, there was a significant drop in working memory and executive function in older individuals, which is linked to known dementia risk factors including increased alcohol use and a more sedentary lifestyle. The trend persisted into the second year of the pandemic after social restrictions had eased.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • 3140 participants (54% women; mean age, 68 years) in the PROTECT study, a longitudinal aging study in the United Kingdom, completed annual cognitive assessments and self-reported questionnaires related to mental health and lifestyle.

      • Investigators analyzed cognition across three time periods: during the year before the pandemic (March 2019 to February 2020), during pandemic year 1 (March 2020 to February 2021), and pandemic year 2 (March 2021 to February 2022).

      • Investigators conducted a sub-analysis on those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and those with a history of COVID-19 (n = 752).

      TAKEAWAY:

      • During the first year of the pandemic, 6 months of which included societal lockdowns, significant worsening of executive function and working memory were observed across the entire cohort (effect sizes, 0.15 and 0.51, respectively), in people with MCI (effect sizes, 0.13 and 0.40, respectively), and in those with a history of COVID-19 (effect sizes, 0.24 and 0.46, respectively).

      • Worsening of working memory was sustained across the whole cohort in the second year of the pandemic after the lockdowns were lifted (effect size, 0.47).

      • Even after investigators removed data on those with MCI and COVID-19, the declines persisted for the remaining cohort for executive function (effect size, 0.15; P < .0001) and working memory (effect size, 0.53; P < .0001).

      • Cognitive decline was significantly associated with known risk factors for dementia, such as reduced exercise (P = .0049) and increased alcohol use (P = .049) across the whole cohort as well as depression (P = .011) in those with a history of COVID-19 and loneliness (P = .0038) with MCI.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Investigators say the data add to existing knowledge of long-standing health consequences of COVID-19, especially for older people with mild memory problems. "On the positive note, there is evidence that life-style changes and improved health management can positively influence mental functioning," study co-author Dag Aarsland, MD, PhD, professor of old-age psychiatry at King's College London Institute, England, said in a press release. "The current study underlines the importance of careful monitoring of people at risk during major events such as the pandemic."

      SOURCE:

      Anne Corbett, PhD, of University of Exeter Medical School in Exeter, United Kingdom, led the study, along with Aarsland and others. It was published online November 1, 2023 in The Lancet Healthy Longevity and was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research Biomedical Research Centre and the NIHR Exeter Biomedical Research Centre.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study relied on self-reported data, which are subject to some uncertainty. In addition, the PROTECT cohort is self-selected and may be biased toward participants with higher education levels.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Corbett reported funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research and grants from Synexus, reMYND, and Novo Nordisk. Other disclosures are noted in the original article.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.