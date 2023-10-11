News & Perspective
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Short Steroid Taper Tested With Tocilizumab for Giant Cell Arteritis

      Heidi Splete

      November 10, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A combination of tocilizumab (Actemra) and 8 weeks of tapering prednisone was effective for inducing and maintaining disease remission in adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA).

      METHODOLOGY:

      • In a single-center, single-arm, open-label pilot study, 30 adults (mean age, 73.7 years) with GCA received 162 mg of tocilizumab as a subcutaneous injection once a week for 52 weeks, plus prednisone starting between 20 mg and 60 mg with a prespecified 8-week taper off the glucocorticoid.

      • Patients had to be at least 50 years of age and could have either new-onset (diagnosis within 6 weeks of baseline) or relapsing disease (diagnosis > 6 weeks from baseline).

      • The primary endpoint was sustained, prednisone-free remission at 52 weeks, defined by an erythrocyte sedimentation rate of less than 40 mm/h, C-reactive protein level less than 10 mg/L, and adherence to the prednisone taper; secondary endpoints included the proportions of patients in remission and relapse, cumulative prednisone dose, and glucocorticoid toxicity.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • At 52 weeks, 23 patients (77%) met the criteria for sustained remission after weaning off prednisone within 8 weeks of starting tocilizumab; seven relapsed after a mean of 15.8 weeks.

      • Of the patients who relapsed, six underwent a second prednisone taper for 8 weeks with a mean initial daily dose of 32.1 mg, four regained and maintained remission, and two experienced a second relapse and withdrew from the study.

      • The mean cumulative prednisone dose at week 52 was 1051.5 mg for responders and 1673.1 mg for nonresponders.

      • All 30 patients had at least one adverse event; four patients had a serious adverse event likely related to tocilizumab, prednisone, or both.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Studies such as this "are highly valuable as proof of concept, but of course cannot be definitive guides to treatment decisions without a comparator group," according to authors of an editorial accompanying the study.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      First author Sebastian Unizony, MD, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, and colleagues reported their work online November 2 in The Lancet Rheumatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The small size and open-label design with no control group were limiting factors; more research is needed to confirm the findings before this treatment strategy can be recommended for clinical practice.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by Genentech. Two authors report financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies outside of this report.

