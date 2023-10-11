The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for urgent physician action after nearly 3800 infants were born with syphilis in 2022, a more than 10-fold increase from 2012.

That action should include more timely syphilis testing of pregnant patients and treatment as needed, both more than 30 days before delivery. Experts outlined challenges in delivering this care to patients but offered best practices.

"We have babies dying in the United States from a disease that is treatable, and it is treatable through an inexpensive medication," said Jeanne S. Sheffield, MD, director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore.

Among the 3761 babies born with congenital syphilis in 2022, 36.8% of birthing parents did not receive a test or received the test less than 30 days before delivery, which was defined as "nontimely." Nearly 40% of pregnant parents received inadequate treatment, defined as a penicillin-based regimen less than 30 days before delivery.

Meanwhile, more than one third of congenital cases occurred in infants whose mothers did not receive prenatal care.

The data were compiled from the CDC's National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS).

Looking Beyond the Obstetrician's Office

Of the 2179 congenital cases in which a timely test was received during pregnancy, 20.4% of pregnant patients had no documented prenatal care on file.

But among 1385 congenital cases in which the pregnant parent did not receive a test or the test was not timely, 70% also received no prenatal care. Karen L. Smith, MD, a family medicine physician in Raeford, North Carolina, said family medicine clinicians need to prioritize testing for syphilis in patients who may become pregnant.

"When a woman says that she has missed that last menstrual period, that she hasn't had a cycle — we need to get them in," said Smith, a member of the board of directors of the American Academy of Family Physicians. "We can't say, 'Oh, we have an appointment in 8 weeks.' "

In regions with high syphilis rates, the CDC recommends healthcare clinicians offer testing for all sexually active women of reproductive age and their partners. The agency also advises clinicians to provide rapid tests and treatment for pregnant patients who present in emergency rooms and maternal-child health programs, as well as those using needle exchange programs or who are in jail.

"A number of these women [whose babies were born with syphilis] touched base in the healthcare system somewhere," Sheffield said. "It may have been an STD clinic, it may have been an emergency room."

Clinicians must work toward establishing trust with patients and be comfortable having conversations about sexual history and possible methods of birth control, Sheffield said.

"Because if a patient has a prior experience that was not a good experience for them, they are going to be more reticent to present for care this time," which can mean they are not tested for sexually transmitted diseases, Sheffield said.

Pacing Testing

Even for women who receive prenatal care, the complexities of syphilis testing and treatment can lead to missed cases.

"Testing can be confusing for syphilis," Sheffield, said. "We need to make sure people are tested and that providers…understand what the testing means."

The gold standard in the United States for many years was a non-treponemal antibody screening. If the result was reactive, a treponemal test would then be conducted. But non-treponemal tests can also detect other pathophysiologic conditions unrelated to syphilis and they are less useful for patients in later disease stages.

Initial testing with a treponemal assay can be helpful because if a patient does have syphilis, it will produce a positive result for the rest of their life, even after treatment. If a positive result is produced, then a non-treponemal antibody test is required for confirmation.

Sheffield said clinicians should loop in their local health department for assistance in understanding which testing protocol is best for each patient.

Since some women initially test negative for syphilis and acquire the infection later during pregnancy, Sheffield recommends that clinicians in high-risk areas perform an initial test, another at 28 weeks' gestation, and a third at delivery. The CDC recommends beginning syphilis treatment immediately after a positive rapid test for pregnant patients who may have barriers to not coming back for another visit.

Sheffield said many pregnant patients also receive incomplete treatment. Bicillin (penicillin G benzathine), the only drug approved for treating syphilis in pregnant patients, requires three doses spaced out at 7- to 10-day intervals, dependent on stage of infection.

"If they go two weeks before the second dose, you actually — by guidelines — have to start the three-dose treatment again," Sheffield said.

The authors of the CDC MMWR report disclosed no relevant financial relationships. Sheffield and Smith report no relevant financial relationships.

Becky Ellis is a medical and science journalist and editor.