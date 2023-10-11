TLS in Tumors May Predict Immunotherapy Benefit in NSCLC

The presence of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) in tumor tissues may predict the patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who will benefit most from treatment with atezolizumab (Tecentriq), new findings suggest.

Among patients with TLS in tumor tissues, those who received atezolizumab demonstrated the greatest overall survival benefit compared with those who received chemotherapy, according to research presented at the 2023 annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). This association was most pronounced in the PD-L1-intermediate or low population.

This exploratory analysis indicates that "the presence of TLS in tumor tissues may identify a subset of patients that benefits from atezolizumab monotherapy in the PD-L1-intermediate or low population," the study authors, led by Barzin Nabet, PhD, a principal scientist with Genentech's Oncology Biomarker Development sector, explained.

Research indicates that the presence of TLS in tumor tissues can increase a patient's sensitivity to immunotherapy across several cancer types. An analysis of data from the phase 2 POPLAR trial, for instance, found that the presence of TLS was strongly associated with an overall survival benefit among previously treated patients who received atezolizumab or chemotherapy.

In the current analysis, Nabet and colleagues wanted to determine whether this association held in the first-line setting of advanced NSCLC. The team analyzed samples from patients in the IMpower110 phase 3 study, which compared first-line atezolizumab vs chemotherapy in patients with metastatic nonsquamous or squamous NSCLC and PD-L1 expression of 1% or higher.

Among the 572 patients in the initial trial, median overall survival was 7.1 months longer among patients randomly assigned to atezolizumab vs chemotherapy (20.2 vs. 13.1 months; hazard ratio [HR] for death, 0.59; P = .01).

In the exploratory analysis, pathologists looked for the presence of dense lymphoid aggregates with one or more distinct germinal centers — the TLS group — or with no germinal centers. Overall, 422 of the 572 patients compromised the TLS biomarker-evaluable population. The researchers evaluated overall survival as well as progression-free survival according to TLS status.

Within the atezolizumab arm, the overall survival benefit was greatest in the TLS group, followed by the group with lymphoid aggregates but no germinal centers. The TLS subgroup also demonstrated numerically improved progression free survival across PD-L1 subgroups among patients receiving atezolizumab, with the greatest benefit observed in the PD-L1 intermediate/low group (10 vs 6 months; HR, 0.44).

Nabet emphasized, however, that this work is exploratory and retrospective.

"Given the exploratory nature of the analysis and limited sample numbers, the results should be interpreted with caution," he said. "We'd love to continue to validate the predictive value in additional randomized clinical trials. And we are in the process of doing that."

The study was funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Nabet is an employee of Genentech.

Roxanne Nelson is a registered nurse and an award-winning medical writer who has written for many major news outlets and is a regular contributor to Medscape.