TOPLINE:

Anxiety and depression in men during a partner's pregnancy don't always negatively affect cognition or behavior in young children, independent of any potential effect of maternal mental health or parental education levels, new research suggests.

METHODOLOGY:

The study included data on 61 families (36 boys, 25 girls) from the 3D (Design, Develop, Discover) pregnancy cohort of mother-father-child triads.

Researchers measured anxiety, depression, and stress in both parents during pregnancy and assessed cognition and behavior among children at age 6-8 years.

Researchers assessed parents' perceptions and behaviors toward their infants and the level of partner support at 24 months post-birth.

Parental depression and anxiety were reassessed when their children were aged 6-8 years.

TAKEAWAY:

After adjustment for prenatal maternal depression symptoms and parental education, higher prenatal paternal depressive symptoms were significantly associated with fewer behavioral and emotional difficulties in their children (P = .023), a relationship that post hoc analyses found was primarily associated with externalizing symptoms such as conduct problems and hyperactivity/inattention.

There was no significant relationship between prenatal paternal levels of stress or anxiety and child behavior or cognition when maternal anxiety symptoms and parental education level were controlled for.

After adjustments, greater current paternal depressive symptoms were associated with higher child IQ (P = .050), as were greater current paternal anxiety symptoms (P = .035).

Higher levels of maternal anxiety, paternal ratings of marriage quality, and paternal self-perceived parenting measures did not significantly affect the relationship between paternal mental health and child cognitive outcomes.

IN PRACTICE:

"The results suggest that paternal mental health might not always have a negative association with child behavioral and cognitive outcomes, and our findings suggest that there is no strong evidence to support the moderating or mediating role of certain environmental factors in these associations," the investigators write.

SOURCE:

The study was led by Sherri Lee Jones, PhD, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. It was published online November 1 in Frontiers of Psychology.

LIMITATIONS:

The findings contrast with those of prior research that investigated the role of the father in child development, but prior studies had different sample characteristics, methodology, and measures. The study cannot exclude the possibility that part of the variance contributing to findings related to child behavior may be related to sex- or gender-based factors in parental reports. The study did not measure parental intelligence/IQ as a potential confounder.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp., Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Montreal General Hospital Foundation, McGill University Health Center Foundation, and Fonds de Recherche Québec Santé. Jones received a Ferring Postdoctoral Fellowship in Reproductive Health awarded by McGill Faculty of Medicine. Other disclosures appear in the article.