News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, November 10, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ACR 2023

      Obinutuzumab Promotes Renal Preservation in Lupus Nephritis

      Heidi Splete

      November 10, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Adults with lupus nephritis (LN) who received obinutuzumab (Gazyva) plus standard of care therapy experienced significantly improved kidney function and fewer flares than those given a placebo plus standard of care.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers conducted a post hoc analysis of the phase 2 NOBILITY study, a randomized trial in which 63 adults received 1000 mg of obinutuzumab or placebo by infusion on day 1 and at weeks 2, 24, and 26.

      • Outcomes were time to an unfavorable kidney outcome, defined by the first of any of the following events: treatment failure, doubling of serum creatinine, or death; researchers also measured LN flare outcomes including the first 30% and 40% declines in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline, chronic eGFR slope, and how many patients achieved complete renal response (CRR) on no more than 7.5 mg of prednisone.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Adding obinutuzumab to the treatment of patients with LN reduced the risk of the composite outcome by 60% and reduced the risk for LN flare by 57%.

      • The risk of first eGFR 30% and 40% decline was reduced by 80% and 91%, respectively, with obinutuzumab, and patients who took obinutuzumab had a significantly slower eGFR decline than with placebo (annualized eGFR slope advantage, 4.1 mL/min/1.73 m2 /year).

      • At 76 weeks (1.5 years), 38% of patients receiving obinutuzumab achieved CRR on 7.5 mg or less of daily prednisone, compared with 16% of placebo patients, but this difference was not statistically significant at 104 weeks (2 years).

      • The total numbers of unfavorable kidney outcomes for obinutuzumab vs placebo were 12 vs 24 for treatment failure, 1 vs 6 for creatine doubling, and 1 vs 4 for death, respectively.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "By reducing flare risk, obinutuzumab should decrease the accumulation of chronic parenchymal kidney damage," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study is to be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2023 Annual Meeting and was published online today in Arthritis & Rheumatology. The lead author was Brad H. Rovin, MD, of The Ohio State University in Columbus.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The analyses were post hoc and not prespecified, and the number of events was small, which prevented statistical confirmation, but the analyses are being repeated in an ongoing phase 3 study.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by F. Hoffman-LaRoche. Rovin reported receiving personal fees from F. Hoffman-LaRoche during the conduct of the original trial. Several co-authors are F. Hoffman-LaRoche employees.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.