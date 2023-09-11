Food Insecurity Linked to MASLD in Adolescents

BOSTON — Adolescents who aren't sure where their next meal is coming from are at increased risk for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD, formerly NAFLD) compared with those from more financially secure households, results of a new study suggest.

Reviewing data for children aged 12-18 years from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), Zobair M. Younossi, MD, from the Beatty Liver and Obesity research program at Inova Health System in Fairfax, Virginia and colleagues, observed that adolescents with MASLD were more likely to live in a low-income household with food insecurity, and tended to rely on low-cost foods rather than healthier balanced meals.

"When you adjust the model to see what is independently associated with MASLD or NAFLD, you see that food insecurity and low household income were associated," Younossi said in a media briefing at The Liver Meeting 2023: American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). "When you adjust even more with demographic components or components of [the] metabolic syndrome, again food insecurity remains very tightly associated with NAFLD or MASLD."

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as "the limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways."

It’s estimated that children in about 10.2% of US households experience food insecurity. Although it has been shown to be a risk factor for MASLD among adults, the association between food insecurity and liver disease in children and adolescents is less well documented, Younossi said.

Child Food Security Survey

To explore the potential link between food insecurity and MASLD in adolescents in the United States, Younossi and colleagues reviewed data from the 2017-2018 iteration of NHANES, in which food insecurity was assessed with the USDA Child Food Security Survey Module. The module includes eight questions on food security designed to assess the degree of food insecurity from least severe (worry about food running out before getting money to buy more) to most severe (not eating for a whole day because of lack of money to buy food).

Adolescents who answered two or more of the questions in the affirmative were deemed to have food insecurity according to USDA guidelines.

The investigators defined MASLD/NAFLD as transient elastography (TE) with a controlled attenuation parameter of at least 285 dB/m without other causes of liver disease. Significant fibrosis was defined as TE liver stiffness greater than 8.0 kPa, and advanced fibrosis was defined as TE liver stiffness greater than 13.1 kPa.

They found that among 771 adolescents in the survey, 9.8% reported food insecurity and 10.8% had MASLD.

Nearly all (98.9%) of the adolescents who were classified as food insecure relied on low-cost food, and 93.2% could not get a balanced meal. In addition, 51.5% of these teens did not eat enough food.

Food-insecure adolescents were more likely than their food-secure peers to have MASLD (18.7% vs. 9.9%, respectively) and to have higher rates of both significant and advanced fibrosis (respectively, 6.75% vs 2.03%, P = .0167, and 2.85% vs 0.25%, P = .0143).

Food-insecure teens were also less likely to be US citizens (88.8% vs 95.6%), and more likely to live in a lower-income household (70.4% vs 25.7%), live with a head of household with a lower level of education (29.2% vs 17%), and to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP; 62.4% vs 25.1%).

There were no differences in metabolic disease prevalence by food insecurity category, however.

In a model controlling for age, sex, and race, factors independently associated with MASLD included food insecurity, with an odds ratio (OR) of 2.37 (P = .0127) and low household income, with an OR of 2.07 (P = .0071).

However, in a multivariable model adjusted for demographic data, parents' marital status, obesity, and hypertension, the association between food insecurity and MASLD remained significant, with an OR of 2.43 (P = .0168), but low household income was no longer significant.

1 in 10 Children

Also at the briefing, Norah Terrault, MD, MPH, president of AASLD, spoke about factors contributing to the worldwide increase in MASLD and the importance of raising public awareness of silent but potentially fatal complications such as cirrhosis and cancer.

Younossi's presentation highlighted that MASLD is a disease that also affects children and adolescents, she said. "There’s data to suggest that as many as 1 in 10 children have MASLD, and you already have seen from the data he presented that some of those already have cirrhosis."

In the question and answer portion of the briefing, Terrault added that "nothing would make me happier than [if] every individual in the United States, starting in childhood and all the way to those of older age," would ask about their liver health every time they see their physician.

Neil Osterweil, an award-winning medical journalist, is a long-standing and frequent contributor to Medscape.