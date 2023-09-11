How AI Uses Voice to Detect Diabetes

Nearly half of adults with diabetes haven't been diagnosed. Most of them ­(81% ) live in low- and middle-income countries where access to diabetes tests is limited.

Soon, they may be able to detect the disease using a smartphone recording of their voice.

Researchers from Klick Labs, the research-and-development arm for Toronto-based health marketing agency Klick Health, have developed artificial intelligence that can detect type 2 diabetes with up to 89% accuracy by analyzing a person's voice. They developed the technology in a recent study, funded by Klick and published October 17 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health .

"Voice-based screening is extremely accessible compared to the standard blood tests," says biological engineer Yan Fossat, MSc, vice president of Klick Labs and principal investigator of the study. "A voice screening tool could be implemented outside of labs or doctors' offices, using people's cellphones. This approach has the potential to screen vast numbers of people, including those in remote areas."

In the study, Fossat and team asked 267 people with and without type-2 diabetes to record 6- to 10-second clips of their voice up to six times a day for 2 weeks, garnering more than 18,000 voice samples. They studied differences in pitch, intensity (strength of the voice), jitter (vibration), and shimmer (breathiness or hoarseness).

"The voice, like the notes on a piano, has a pitch, a strength or amplitude, and a stability," said Jaycee Kaufman, MSc, lead author of the paper and research scientist at Klick Labs. "Jitter represents temporal perturbation in frequency, while shimmer deals with variability of amplitude. These features are too subtle to be perceived by the human ear but are 'loud and clear' for a machine."

Using this data, they created an AI model that could detect diabetes with 89% accuracy in women and 86% accuracy in men. The AI was able to flag voice differences even in people with similar age, sex, and body mass index (BMI).

How Does Diabetes Change One's Voice?

The advance is the latest in a growing body of research looking at voice as a biomarker. Changes in voice patterns can signal a range of health conditions, from voice disorders like laryngeal cancer to respiratory disorders like pneumonia. They may also indicate neurologic disorders including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or stroke as well as mood disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder.

Experts aren't exactly sure why diabetes seems to change one's voice, but some suspect that the neuropathy, or nerve damage, associated with diabetes could strain the vocal cords, even subtly.

"It's not far-fetched to think that neuropathy could affect the larynx and lead to some hoarseness," says Paul Bryson, MD, an otolaryngologist and director of Cleveland Clinic's Voice Center. (Bryson was not involved in the study.)

Diabetes is also associated with muscle weakness, which could affect "muscles in the vocal cords or respiratory system," Fossat adds. "In addition, the swelling associated with edema may affect the elastic and vibrational qualities of the vocal cords, which could affect the pitch."

The cause could help explain the variation in the AI's accuracy between men and women. "More men with type 2 diabetes experience peripheral neuropathy and muscle weakness," says Kaufman. "Women experience more edema." In the study, lower pitch and lower jitter predicted diabetes in women, while weaker intensity and smaller shimmer predicted it in men.

So far, research on how diabetes changes the voice has been limited. "Previous studies used laryngoscopy and participant surveys to assess voice changes," says Fossat. But AI gives an advantage because it picks up on subtle features that humans can't detect.

Study Limitations

The results from this relatively small study are not enough to confirm that the AI will work in larger, more diverse groups. All the study participants were from India, and models that are successful in one population may not perform well in another.

"I would want to see more research that includes bigger samples with more diversity in terms of race, ethnicity, location, socioeconomic background, and comorbidities," Bryson said.

Future research should also factor in conditions and behaviors that often overlap with diabetes and could affect the voice, including "tobacco dependence and heart conditions," Bryson added. "It's hard to unravel whether diabetes is the cause of changes in the voice without that."

Fossat said his team plans to do just that, as well as studying different accents.

Another goal is to develop voice analysis to detect prediabetes, which affects hundreds of millions across the globe, aiding in prevention.

"Our goal is to enable early detection so that individuals with undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes can receive treatment and interventions," Fossat said.