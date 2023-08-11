Italy Considers a One-Health Approach to Zoonotic Diseases

"The importance of a One Health approach to public health is now universally recognized," said Antonio Sorice, DVM, president of the Italian Society of Preventive Veterinary Medicine, at Welfair, the healthcare governance fair held in Rome. "This means that the link between human health and animal health must be taken into consideration, as demonstrated during the pandemic. This approach must be applied concretely throughout Italy, and to do so, we need to strengthen the ties between the veterinarians working for the country's National Health Service and the general practitioners. It's no coincidence that in Italy, the public veterinary service is headed by the Ministry of Health. Monitoring and safeguarding the health of livestock, pets, and even wildlife serves not only to prevent financial losses but also to protect human health by controlling and battling against zoonotic diseases."

Climate-Related Risks

Global warming, a phenomenon comprising a rise in seasonal average temperatures and increased periods of warm weather, is causing changes in the distribution of animal species that transmit infections to humans. For example, the areas in which ticks and mosquitoes are found in Italy are expanding, and the season in which they are active and are potentially harmful is getting longer.

"Ticks can transmit Rickettsia and meningoencephalitis, and the prevalence of those that can transmit at least one of these diseases is raised in some regions of Italy. As for mosquitoes, their ability to transmit West Nile virus is of concern," said Sorice. "It's also the job of the public veterinary service to monitor the spread of these vectors and infections in animals — for example, West Nile virus in horse breeding — and to inform doctors and the public accordingly. This way, measures can be implemented to prevent tick and mosquito bites in at-risk areas, and general practitioners will be aware of the issue should a patient present with relevant symptoms."

For example, donor blood is not normally checked for the presence of West Nile virus except in areas in which public veterinary surveillance services report its presence.

Vets and General Practitioners

"Veterinary services under the auspices of Italy's Local Health Authorities and the country's Experimental Zooprophylactic Institutes produce informational material for doctors, providing updates on specific risks in their regions. And when certain situations arise, they will organize targeted campaigns," said Sorice. "At the Italian Society of Preventive Veterinary Medicine, we have organized various training and collaboration projects. Unfortunately, regional healthcare services are at the breaking point due to a lack of resources. Primary care practitioners are hard to come by, and the ones we do have are overloaded with work and not always able to take part in these events. But we need to encourage any form of cooperation."

In alpine areas, links have been forged between public veterinarians, guides from the Italian Alpine Club, and guesthouse owners to collect tick samples, test them for pathogens, and relay the results to primary care practitioners. The goal is to ensure that little-known diseases do not evade diagnosis. Of course, the risk does not apply exclusively to people living in areas in which the presence of pathogens has been reported but also to people living in other regions who visit one of these areas. General practitioners throughout Italy must be aware of such risks.

Regarding the spread of West Nile virus, national surveillance of autochthonous and imported human cases in Italy has been regulated since 2020 by the National Arbovirus Prevention, Surveillance, and Response Plan 2020–2025 and is coordinated by the Italian National Institute of Health (ISS). A regular bulletin is published by the ISS in collaboration with the Research Center for Exotic Diseases of the Abruzzo and Molise Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute. It can be found at the ISS website.

This article was translated from Univadis Italy, which is part of the Medscape professional network.