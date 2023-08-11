FDA OKs Paradise Renal Denervation System for Hypertension

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system for the treatment of hypertension, Recor Medical Inc and parent company Otsuka Medical Devices Co, Ltd, have announced.

Approval follows a positive review by the FDA's Circulatory Systems Device panel in August that deemed the system both safe and effective in lowering blood pressure for adults with uncontrolled hypertension who may be inadequately responsive to, or who are intolerant of, antihypertensive medications.

Data supporting approval were provided by the RADIANCE program, the pivotal RADIANCE II trial, as well as RADIANCE-HTN SOLO and RADIANCE-HTN TRIO. RADIANCE II and RADIANCE-HTN SOLO studied patients with mild to moderate hypertension in an "off-meds" setting, and RADIANCE-HTN TRIO enrolled patients with resistant hypertension on standardized triple antihypertensive therapy.

Renal denervation is intended as an adjunctive treatment option when lifestyle changes and medication have not resulted in adequate blood pressure control, the statement notes. It works by denervating the sympathetic nerves surrounding the renal arteries, reducing the overactivity that can lead to hypertension.

The system delivers two to three doses of 360-degree ultrasound energy, lasting 7 seconds each, through each of the main renal arteries to the surrounding nerves. This particular system is water-cooled to protect the renal artery wall, the statement adds.

"Given the significant blood pressure reductions seen in the ultrasound renal denervation trials, the Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation system offers a much-needed advancement in our currently available options to control hypertension," site principal investigator Naomi Fisher, MD, associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, and director of hypertension service and hypertension innovation, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, said in the statement.

Ultrasound renal denervation "has proven efficacy in patients with truly resistant hypertension, a population for whom medication therapy often fails. It is also effective in patients with mild to moderate hypertension who cannot tolerate enough medication to control their blood pressure," Fisher added.

The Paradise ultrasound renal denervation system previously received CE mark and has been successfully introduced in Europe and is an investigational device in Japan, the companies note.

A second renal denervation system, the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System (Medtronic, Inc.) underwent FDA panel review the day after the Paradise system review in August, and although the panel voted unanimously that the Symplicity system is safe, they were split on whether or not it was efficacious. A final decision on approval by the FDA of that system is still pending.